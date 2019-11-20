Hyundai introduced an affordable alternative to Solaris
Export geography popular car of Hyundai Solaris and its “sister” models came to Costa Rica.
Now there is the compact 4-door Verna, which is based on the model of the Reina of the past generation. On the Russian market the car is sold under the name Solaris.
As noted in the Korean brand sedan built on the platform of RB, which is the basis of the Hyundai Accent and KIA Soluto. The size of the Costa Rican “chetyrehdverki” coincide with the donor: 4375 mm in length with a wheelbase at 2,570 mm.
Hyundai Verna is petrol power unit of 1.4 liters Carr performance 95 HP, which operates with a 5-speed manual transmission or 4-speed automatic transmission.
The machine is also equipped with ABS, EBD, front airbags, side protection curtains, ISOFIX anchors, 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioners, air conditioning, mirrors with electric adjustment, driver’s seat with height adjustment, multifunction steering wheel, and infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen display, USB and Bluetooth.
Cost of a novelty in Costa Rica ranges 18 900 – 19 300 dollars.