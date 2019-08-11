Hyundai introduced an updated crossover Tucson
Model 2020 model year, all trim levels got new colours and an expanded list of options.
Hyundai recently updated its Tucson crossover, refined exterior, interior and engine range, replacing the 1.6-liter, 175-horsepower engine to a 2.4-liter engine produces 181 HP, a couple of which were 6-speed automatic transmission.
An updated version of the Hyundai Tucson 2020 model year will still use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a power of 161 HP for Value and SE trim levels, as well as the 2.4-liter variant for SEL, Sport, Limited, and Ultimate.
Hyundai Tucson received minor revision, which include, above all, insignificant update the color palette, refreshed interior and a series of options, such as intelligent security systems and driver assistance (collision avoidance, retention in the lane, etc.). In addition, many assistants (prevention of frontal collisions, auto high beam, rain sensor, etc.) become available as additional options.