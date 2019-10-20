Hyundai introduced “driftaway” version of the van iMax N Drift Bus
It is always nice when manufacturers go out of your comfort zone to build something like this eight-person van with 402 HP
We all know the sports division of Hyundai N his hot N i30 hatchback and Veloster N. However, their latest product, unfortunately, the only one of its kind, has a completely different nature.
Hyundai decided to build a high-speed van, which uses instead of the standard 2.5-liter diesel and a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo that sends 402 horsepower and 555 Nm of torque via an 8-speed automatic transmission with a special differential to the rear wheels, while maintaining the eight-seat layout model name Grand Starex, i800, H-1, depending on the market.
Among other things, iMax N Drift Bus got made Australian tuner custom aerodynamic kit, shock absorbers with electronic control, and sport brakes and a set of 19-inch “of legkoplavkim” model i30 N.
As claimed by Hyundai, iMax N Drift Bus boasts a perfect weight distribution of 50:50, with all eight seats occupied. Inside, there are sports front seats and steering wheel, the rest of the seats in suede and leather. The developers have provided the fact that “drift” the van is distinguished by its insatiable appetite for tires, and increased the volume of the cargo compartment to 842 litres to easily place sets of tires.
This weekend Hyundai will showcase the van in his trademark color Blue N Performance in the Sydney fleet in Australia, where iMax N Drift Bus will participate in the World Time Attack Challenge in three different disciplines.