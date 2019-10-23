Hyundai introduced the new generation Hyundai Grandeur
The Korean company transformed model Hyundai Grandeur in the next generation.
Note that the Hyundai Grandeur is not available on the Russian market, but in Korea the model is a great success.
A full-size sedan, which in some markets is offered under the name of Azera, will be updated soon.
So, in anticipation of the debut, the network appeared the insider photos that were published on the portal Top Rider. In the pictures you can note that the Hyundai Grandeur sedan has received a completely new exterior design.
The novelty will differ a fully upgraded grille with the revised headlight styling of the new Hyundai Sonata, as well as a redesigned bumper with the air ducts. Also have changed the rear lights, and in the cabin there was an updated front fascia, new steering wheel and led lighting.
According to unofficial information, the new Grandeur will be equipped with 2.5-liter 4-cylinder base engine GDi with a combined fuel injection.
It is also reported that the engine range will include the old V6 engines. Also the novelty will receive a hybrid version.