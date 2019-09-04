Hyundai introduced the subcompact i10 new generation
Subcompact cars sold in Europe are under threat of extinction due to more stringent environmental regulations, which relate emissions of harmful substances.
Because of this, the automakers have to spend more money to get the engines these babies to comply with these strict rules.
To achieve these goals becomes harder and harder, so create a robust economic rationale for a city car much harder than before.
However, the South Korean Hyundai still sees a future for the subcompact city cars segment (A-class). Today, 03 September, the press service of the South Korean brand has released images of the third generation i10. The smallest car of the automaker, has not been much change in appearance.
Refreshed Hyundai i10 will be officially presented at the Frankfurt motor show and should go on sale in Europe in the first half of 2020.
Machine dimensions practically did not change. The hatchback and 20 mm became wider and higher, and its length and the wheelbase has not changed. Overall, the model looks sportier, and is likely to be even more stylish look in version N Line with double exhaust pipes.
In the cabin the changes are more noticeable. 8 inch touch screen infotainment system with services support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai i10 2020 comes with a system of emergency braking, warning the check-out lane, the detection of driver fatigue.
Under the hood is the 3-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 HP (96 Nm). As standard it connects to a five-speed manual gearbox, but will also be available and “robot”.