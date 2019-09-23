Hyundai is preparing a new 2020 on the step below Venue
Brand from Korea is prepared to debut a miniature SUV. The production model became known a year ago. Now the company has officially announced the name of the production version. According to preliminary information, AX will take the place in the lineup a step below the Venue.
Hyundai AX was built on the platform K1. It is constructed Santro hatchback last generation. As the driving force the Koreans are going to use a 1.1-liter four-cylinder installation. The atmospheric engine will give 69 horses. In a couple of his assigned 5MKPP and 5АКПП. Of highly effective “robot” out of the question. By the way, the diesel version for the Indian market.
Subcompact SUV from Hyundai designed for India market. It is not excluded, that the debut will also hold on this country. According to experts, Hyundai AX will openly compete with Renault Kwid and Maruti S-Presso. Apparently, the novelty will cost more expensive predecessors subcompact SUV segment. Hyundai promises a rich equipment. It will considerably surpass potential competitors. Hyundai AX will be the next step of the brand’s conquest of India, immediately after the maximum budget Venue.
The brand announced ambitious plans to release 70000 of these cars at a local factory. Only apparently Hyundai flatly forgot about it with the Venue. Today, the number of pre-orders exceeded 50 thousand, although the factory and so barely pull in 20 thousand units. As the ambitious plans will be realized – remains a mystery.