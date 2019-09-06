Hyundai presented an updated Accent
At the motor show in China has presented the updated Hyundai Verna known as Accent, writes Avtotema, referring to the Reporter.
The car looks markedly different from its predecessor. He changed almost all the body parts: bumper, grille, hood and trunk lid.
Updated Accent digital instrument panel, larger display system, and some version of wireless charging for the smartphone.
Hyundai Verna will now come with led optics and the license plate on the trunk instead of the bumper. The updated version has been lengthened by 25 mm, to 8 mm or below 5 mm.
It is reported that the Chinese market Verna will come only with the 1.4-liter gasoline engine producing 100 horsepower.
Prices updated version of the car has not yet announced. It is expected that in China the car will arrive on the market in the last quarter of 2019.