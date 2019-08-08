Hyundai revealed the first image of the new generation i10
Hyundai Motor company has published a sketch model of the third generation i10, which will be officially presented at the Frankfurt motor show in September this year.
New compact hatchback will get a more “dynamic” design, in particular, a new grille and round fog lights.
Upgraded i10 will add a number of new security systems.
The list of equipment includes the function of avoiding a frontal collision, the restraint system in the band, and others. Optional will be available system High Beam Assist.
Also, the novelty will have access to Apple Car Play, Android Auto, wireless charging and a rear view camera. Details about the technical equipment of the new i10, the manufacturer does not disclose.
