Hyundai revealed the first image of the new generation i10

| August 8, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Hyundai показал первое изображение нового поколения i10

Hyundai Motor company has published a sketch model of the third generation i10, which will be officially presented at the Frankfurt motor show in September this year.

New compact hatchback will get a more “dynamic” design, in particular, a new grille and round fog lights.

Upgraded i10 will add a number of new security systems.

The list of equipment includes the function of avoiding a frontal collision, the restraint system in the band, and others. Optional will be available system High Beam Assist.

Also, the novelty will have access to Apple Car Play, Android Auto, wireless charging and a rear view camera. Details about the technical equipment of the new i10, the manufacturer does not disclose.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.