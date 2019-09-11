Hyundai showed an electric car in the style of retro-futurism
In the future car will be unmanned
At the Frankfurt motor show Hyundai has revealed a concept car created on motives of the first production models of the brand Pony Coupe 1974. About it writes The Verge.
The car is called a “45” — so many years have passed since the release of Pony Coupe. In addition, the name emphasizes the interesting angular silhouette machines, which, according to the company, will have the new Hyundai models.
The machine is fully electric, the battery pack is located under the floor. Led backlight driver door informs you about the remaining charge. Instead of exterior mirrors mounted rotary self-cleaning camera.
On the instrument panel is a large display, which, according to the company, will be synchronized with the projection system, allowing to transfer the image on any plane in the cabin.
The roof of the car transparent. Side door travel in different directions, opening access to the spacious interior. The seats resemble chairs on wooden frames. The front can be deployed by a person in a salon is a preparation for the future when car will be unmanned. According to Hyundai, the first production version would not be Autonomous, but in the future it will be easy to adapt for this.
When production starts the production model and all design ideas will be embodied in it, is still unknown.