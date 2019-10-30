Hyundai Tucson is once again spotted on Nurburgring
A couple of weeks ago we caught Hyundai during the tests of the new-generation Tucson at the Nurburgring, and now we have a video demonstrating how the same crossover to cope with high-speed corners.
In fact, this is the same prototype with the same number and camouflage wrap. Being a spy video and not just pictures, this movie provides an opportunity to assess the performance of the SUV. Its engine is not considered to be powerful, as evidenced by the speed with which it overtakes the Porsche 911.
Body roll in turns appears to be relatively boring, but on closer examination reveals a roll cage and no back seats in this test car. This does not mean that there will be special versions, probably Hyundai engineers are investigating the rigidity of an SUV.
It’s hard to tell what is under the hood of this prototype. It is expected that in the next generation Tucson will get a new engine Theta3 with a working volume of 2.5 liters for most markets, including the United States. 1.6-liter diesel engine should also be available in European markets, and the hybrid propulsion system may appear later.