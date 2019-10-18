Hyundai Veloster became the SUV
The hatchback Hyundai Veloster received the conceptual version is intended for off-road driving.
The concept car, called the Grappler (eng. “Fighter”), differs from the standard car leptomonas suspension (ground clearance is substantially increased), hood carbon fiber Seibon, protective kit, “chandelier” on the roof, “toothy” tires and “kenguryatnik”.
In addition, the Hyundai Veloster Grappler is equipped with a detachable solar panel company Goal Zero, safety cage, Recaro bucket seats and camping tent Napier.
Most likely, Hyundai Veloster Grappler will get a 2-liter gasoline turbo engine capacity of 275 HP from hot hatchback Hyundai Veloster N. Transmission is likely to be a 7-speed “robot” with the AWD system.
But as the Hyundai Veloster will be equipped with a Grappler actually, will be announced during its presentation at SEMA — the world’s largest annual tuning show, which will take place November 5-8 in Las Vegas (USA, Nevada).