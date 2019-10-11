Hyundai Venue became the best selling car brand in September
The car came in may of 2019, and immediately caused a stir in the Indian car market.
Wanting to buy the car very much, so the company decided to open a pre-order to buy a car.
Over the summer the owners of the Venue Hyundai steel 34 739 people. And in September, the company announced the new progress – crossover has sold 13 730 pieces.
Despite the smooth operation of the plant, its capacity is not enough to just give the cars to everyone – is now “the place” for novelty extended to the end of the year.
In the engine range of cars includes three engine – “aspirated” volume of 1.2 liter capacity of 83 HP, 1.0-liter turbo engine with recoil and 120 HP and 1.4-liter petrol power unit capacity of 90 HP.
The engines are paired with manual transmission 5 or 6-speed depending on configuration. Drive only the front.
Already in the basic version of buyers available 6 airbags and system for preventing head-on collision. In the maximum configuration of the vehicle includes an advanced multimedia system, heated steering wheel, cruise control, wireless charging, leather interior.
High demand for the new product is quite low – the basic version of the car is 650 thousand rupees, and for the “top” a modification will have to pay 1 110 thousand rupees.