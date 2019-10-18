Hyundai will create a new sub-brand, which will be sold electric vehicles FCEV
Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers that still believe that electric cars with hydrogen fuel cells (FCEV) is the future of the entire automotive industry.
We admire their efforts and find the crossover Nexo, which is a vehicle FCEV, one of the pioneers in its class.
Judging by the fact that not so long ago, representatives of the automaker has applied to patent office to register a new product brand, manual Hyundai plans to significantly expand the number of electric cars with hydrogen fuel cells.
It is reported that the application for a new trademark of Neptune were recently reported in Australia and is intended for use on “electric vehicles, using conservation of energy hydrogen and fuel cells” and “on trucks with electric drive”.
The connection between the name Neptune and FCEV technology is obvious, given that Neptune was the God of the sea for the Romans and the vehicles that use this technology save energy, emit only water.
The application for a new trademark can become the next step in the company strategy for the production of at least 500,000 vehicles FCEV in the year – such a result to be achieved by 2030 within the program FCEV Vision 2030.
The South Korean subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis Hyundai recently opened its second plant to build electric vehicles running on hydrogen fuel cell FCEV to increase the production volume of 3,000 vehicles per year scheduled for 2018, and 40,000 units by 2022.