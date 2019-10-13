I am 57 years old and I got rid of 12 kilograms of excess weight, pain and swelling in the joints, drinking just 1 glass of this drink! Share the recipe!
Obesity and overweight is one of the most common health problems nowadays.
The main reasons are the sedentary lifestyle and poor diet.
Unfortunately, not everyone can easily lose weight. Therefore it is necessary to assist our body in this process!
Today we offer you a great recipe that is most successful in accelerating the metabolism and elimination of excess weight.
The recipe is based on the healing properties of lemon, as it has powerful vitamins and alkaline effect on the body.
For those who don’t know, lemon cleanses our body like no other natural remedy. In addition, it accelerates the metabolism of the body.
Another advantage is the fact that the consumption of lemon not cause any side effects, and treatment is very economical.
Move on to the recipe!
Ingredients:
- 2 lemons
- 5 cloves of garlic
- 1 piece of ginger the size of 2 cm
- 1 liter mineral water
METHOD OF PREPARATION
Cut the lemons in half and juice to make.
Crush peeled garlic cloves and fresh ginger root.
Then fill the pan with water and toss it in the rind of the lemons (which is left after juicing).
Let it boil.
Then add the ginger and garlic, cover and turn off the heat. Let the mixture infuse for 20 minutes.
Finally, strain, add the lemon juice and place the beverage in a glass container with a lid.
It is recommended to drink 150-200 ml every morning until you reach the desired result. Can add a small amount of honey and fresh mint. Drink for 10-14 days, then take a break for 10 days and can be repeated at will, the course again.
If you have hypertension, it is recommended to exclude the ginger from the recipe.
If the drink is too sour, dilute it with water.
It is also advised not to overeat and walk every day walk at least 30 minutes!