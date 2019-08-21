I am against dieting: dietitian, “Svajena Malevich” made an unexpected confession
Already on 29 August, the STB channel will premiere the ninth season of the "significant" project "that zvazheni schaslivi". Leading reality — Anita Lutsenko. Coaches Marina Borzhemsky and is known for "the bachelor" Irakli Makatsaria. In the project back famous Ukrainian nutritionist Svetlana FUS. In an exclusive interview with "FACTS" Svetlana has shared the secrets of weight loss, told about nutrition on vacation and admitted to his own weight issues.
“Reduce to nothing, should be easy to figure out how much you need to eat”
— Svetlana, you look beautiful. What kind of diet do have?
— I have basically four meals, from early Breakfast and a hearty lunch. Due to the high employment time for cooking is almost none. But they have their own company for the delivery of food, which me and feeds. On weekdays I only use its services. But Saturday and Sunday I have different schedule. Can Wake up late, to eat three times a day. Weekend potluck, from the products that you love and don’t often eat during the week.
— What kind of products?
— Delivery does not involve a very expensive option. For example, seafood in such quantities as I want. I love seaweed, herring, pasta with seafood.
— There was a time when you had to reduce your own weight?
— I was a fat kid. 6-7 years old was a normal girl, but when I went to school, so much better. Came my grandmother, who fattened me to the point that in 10 years I weighed 50 pounds! When I moved with my parents in Kiev and came to a new school, my future good friend said, “I thought I got a new pioneer”. Here is what I looked like.
With puberty, the weight started to decrease, but I’ve never been skinny. This often hear from their patients and members of the “Svajena Malevich”. Life has taken care of their weight problems: sitting on various diets. But I’m a nutritionist, with the result that the nutritionist won a woman with her weaknesses. Brains of steel in place, lay down all passion about food. And about 40 years I went on a diet, which helps to keep weight for many years, sometimes even without sports. Of course, without exercise, it looks worse. When muscles are trained and skin elasticity is much better. At my age this is important. Therefore, sport and normal food are constantly present in my life. Last 17 years I kept the same weight.
— How much weight you dropped?
You can’t say that I have lost particular quantity of pounds, but decreased by two sizes. Wore 48-50, now 46 and sometimes even 44-th size. The body has become leaner, where it revealed bones that were covered with fat. I say it’s not the weight that must fight so hard. But for someone 2 pounds is already a problem, but for someone, plus 20 kilos — fine. So the question here is self-esteem and perception of yourself. For me it was critical, and I changed.
— Your diet will depend on the time of year?
— I like the tree: winter and summer one color. Came to understanding what should be my nutrition. It may differ only in the composition, for example, in winter it becomes less raw and more cooked vegetables. Cereals, dairy products, meat — everything remains in the same range. Fruit — depending on season.
I have “breaks” when I’m on vacation leave, for example, abroad. At this time, can afford different. For example, a small dessert for dinner or evening gatherings with a glass of wine. But I eat normal, healthy food. Abroad sometimes eat Turkish Doner is a pita with meat and vegetables that just beg you not to put mayonnaise and sauces. Very satisfying work and long enough. When you are on vacation, constantly moving. It cannot be that I was lying on the beach all day. At least an hour swim, walk for 10 kilometres. Since spending a lot of energy can afford to take liberties in the food.
— How to start the process of dumping excess weight with physical exercise or reduce the amount of food?
To reduce nothing. Should be easy to figure out how much you need to eat. Many people live from hand to mouth, trying to restrain myself by force of will and character, convince themselves that they no longer need. In fact, there are physiological needs is the most important thing that you need to know about themselves. Someone needs to eat more, someone less. Everything doesn’t have to eat the same pattern. There are constitutional features, different state of the digestive system, hormonal regulation. Depending on all these factors is a diet from which the most useful and necessary for life, feel full, beautiful, healthy and lose weight.
— It is possible to achieve weight loss only food?
— It is possible. It’s real. I have had patients who for various reasons could not be active and only the power reduced weight, for several years, dropping 50-60 pounds without exercise. But the quality of weight loss without exercise more. First, it is not as beautiful. Second, the skin needs time to catch up. People who drop a lot of weight, can be “aprons” of skin on the abdomen, sagging Breasts and skin on back and arms. It’s all annoying and it prevents. All that you can pull to tighten. Exercises can to improve this situation. Because by itself, the skin may not bounce back.
“The fruit at night is better not to eat at all”
— There are restrictions on the consumption of vegetables and fruits?
— The food should be thick, but the amount should not go beyond the volume of the stomach. If the average normal volume of a pound, more than 500 grams often is not recommended. And, of course, depending on what to eat.
People who have a tendency to overweight, it is not recommended to consume sweet vegetables at night — for example, salad from a beet. No need to eat before bed fruits in large quantity. And definitely don’t replace them the dinner: you’re gonna need it anyway, and then this meal would be even later. In this case, here is what to advise. Dinner, for example, vegetables, fish and wholegrain bread, you can eat a small fruit — apricots, plums or a few slices of grapefruit or Pamela. It should be a small portion, which in the total volume of dinner completely “abyss”. It will not give much sweetness, but will give a sense of finality to the meal.
— What fruits can you eat at night?
— Desirable in General to eat fruit. Of course, you can get savory, which do not contain a lot of glucose: Apple, kiwi or grapefruit. But the acid contained in these fruits, can cause not only hunger, but also podsushiwauschee pain. And then you have to do something, you have to go to the refrigerator.
— How do you feel about the milk diet?
— To diet, I’m bad. No dairy, no citrus or any other diet is not welcome. I don’t understand why to do it, from the point of view of physiological processes in the body. People naturally sometimes reduces the amount of food. When he did not like, he can eat something easier or not to dine. But it should not be permanent. In order to maintain the health, activity during the day, the normal work of the digestive system, are necessary a sufficient amount of food. And then, amid a variety of normal and adequate nutrition, sometimes something can be undernourished or eat a few more. Definitely need to move. And it’s not just going to the gym, but normal household activity.
— What products should be abandoned forever?
From sugary drinks, from snacks of all sorts, for example, chips, refined foods. Also from anything that contains TRANS fats. And if not remove entirely, then be sure to limit. It is proven that TRANS fats increase the risk of developing cancer. To watch the sugar content in the diet. Its excess in the diet can lead to insulin-resistance, overweight, heart problems and blood vessels, the development of diabetes. We have enough healthy and tasty food. Just have to love her.
A well-known fitness coach and TV presenter Anita Lutsenko told how to get rid of belly fat, and debunked myths about kefir, which is popular in slimming.
