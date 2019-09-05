“I am eternal”: Pugacheva clever joke about the age difference Galkin (video)
Star family Pugacheva and Galkin not to take a sense of humor: both husband and wife are not embarrassed to publicly sneer at your life and its “not convenient” moments. One such “slippery” fact — the difference in the age of Alla and Maxim (“as many as” 27 years!)
Funny frames one of these moments shared in his blog, fans of the Diva, writes “Telepro”.
Video Pugacheva without hesitation and walked according to age and men, Galkin supported spouse.
So, first 70-year-old Alla amuse the public statement that the dancer Miguel has one advantage over Galkin — he’s younger.
Great intrepidity, Galkin replied that he was in any case under Kirkorov.
After the applause and laughter Pugacheva decided to “fix” the success and philosophically to speak about the past years.
“I do kind of eternal. To me one day a little boy came up and asked what songs I sang during the great Patriotic war. My age already practically do not have!”, — said Alla.
View this post in Instagram
Followers appreciated the courage and humour of the singer — the post gathered a lot of approving smiles and phrases like “well Done”, “our Favorite!!!” etc.
As previously reported “FACTS”, despite a “respectable” age — 70 years Alla Pugacheva is not shy to run around on a romantic date with Maxim Galkin in a transparent skirt.
