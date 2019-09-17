‘I am lucky’: a resident of Oregon twice defeated cancer and won $4.6 million in the lottery
An American resident of the city of bend, Oregon, has twice recovered from cancer and picked in a lottery large jackpot.
STU McDonald each week to buy a lottery ticket Megabucks. According to him, every time wife Claudia cheered him on and said, “Come on, get the winning ticket” app.ru with reference to the New York Post.
September 7, McDonald once again bought a lottery ticket, but she forgot to wish your spouse luck.
It was then that the man became the winner: he won $ 4.6 million.
“I’m lucky! I beat cancer twice, and now this victory. Incredible,” said the American. He decided to take a lump sum cash prize and after taxes got $ 1.5 million.
