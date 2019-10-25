I am the most popular matchmaker in the world, — the head of Tinder Eli Seidman
Dating sites have become a mass phenomenon in the modern world. Tinder is the most popular one to date. To be more precise, it is not quite the website. Correct to call the Tinder app for mobile devices, which works on the principle of social networking. Sounds, perhaps, a bit technical and confusing, but in practice it’s very simple.
Your personal life is not going well, hard work or study interfere with finding that one person that can bring happiness. Or just want a fresh romantic relationship. Tinder help! You install on the smartphone this application are registered in it, post a photo and a short information about yourself — and more!
Tinder offers you to take a look at photos of other users. Not all at once, but one at a time. If the person you liked, you make the move your finger across the screen (swipe) to the right. Swipe to the left, people not like, and you want to continue the search. But the swipe right is not enough for Tinder immediately “connect” you with your sympathy. It is necessary that this man also praised you. It’s called match — you match each other! Anyway, so I decided Tinder, based on the information both of you have indicated in your questionnaires. Only if you match opens the possibility for correspondence.
People all over the world like it. In any case, the number of users of Tinder is growing by leaps and bounds (in Russia, the authorities even wanted to take control of this Dating site). That is why the “FACTS” jumped at the opportunity to acquaint his readers with the person who manages all these process. His name is Elie Seidman. Exclusive right to publish an interview with him we got from The Interview People.
“We have five million paid subscribers”
— Eli, I’m sorry, but you are not Cupid!
Really? It’s because I’m in jeans and wearing glasses? Who were you expecting — haired boy with a bow and arrow? (Laughs). Rather, I try to be the most popular matchmaker in the world.
— Do you use Tinder?
— For personal use — never! I’m on duty, I know all about how it works, how it works. But this is more theoretical knowledge than practical. So I can hardly be called a Tinder user.
— You can tell how many marriages were concluded thanks to Tinder seven years of application experience?
— I’m afraid these statistics, you are unlikely someone will provide. Not all Dating leads to marriage. A result in one date or a short relationship. Getting to know one another a little closer, people understand that it is not suitable for marriage or just long-term relationships. And that’s fine. But I can give you other data. Our app has been downloaded over 300 million times. And we already have five million paid subscribers. Their number is growing every day. I hope this sheds a little light on the extent of the popularity of Tinder.
— You like to be a matchmaker?
— I was joking! I think the matchmaker of me is useless. I grew up in a family of a Professor at Cornell University. In the house, and in the town of Ithaca, in upstate new York, there was an academic atmosphere. Everything is very traditionally conservative.
— How did you get involved in this non-academic matter?
And it’s my thirst for business. If you want, you could call me a serial entrepreneur. All his life after finishing University and getting my degree are engaged in various business projects.
— What attracted you to Tinder?
— Apart from the fact that it’s just an interesting business model, I’m flattered that I’m one degree or another help people to solve the main in their life task. From my point of view, nothing is more important than someone you meet, who linked or intend to be bound. Don’t depend on it, you will happy or not?
And do you really believe that a swipe to the right can solve this problem?
— He is able to help in her decision. Look, in 2017 in the US, only 39 percent of heterosexual couples met in the traditional way — through friends or relatives. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that from 2005 to 2012, every third pair in America met online. Then along came Tinder. And the number of such pairs, as we see, has increased dramatically.
“I’m married with two children”
— How do you personally feel about marriage?
— Oh, I get this question all the time! Answer is simple — I am married and we have two children. What else should I say to prove, which is very positive and serious about the institution of marriage? Tinder is not going to cancel it and not questioning its importance. On the contrary, it empowered the modern man in search of the pair. Offer a small historical digression. Since that time, how did the institution of marriage, the problem of choosing a spouse has tormented humanity. Matchmaker appeared immediately. I can’t judge how well they coped with their work. I guess not. Too high was their material interest. But millions of people were treated for many centuries it was the matchmakers. With the advent of the newspaper opened another possibility — Dating ad. At the same time as the mushrooms after rain occurred the marriage office. Do you think that all this gave an absolute guarantee of a happy marriage? Of course not! With the invention of the Internet began to emerge Dating sites. And wide development of wireless Internet, the universal fascination with smartphones inevitably had to lead to an app like Tinder. It just helps to solve the age old problem of modern means. It seems to me quite natural that the generation of Z, that is, people born in the period from the mid 1990s to the beginning of “zero”, willing to use Tinder. More than half of our registered users are people under the age of 25. For them, these method is natural, organic. They made social networking so popular.
Eli Seidman: “From the moment, how did the institution of marriage, the problem of choosing a spouse has tormented humanity”
Still, don’t you think that Tinder adjusts its users in a frivolous way? Many are looking for not your one and only, and sexual adventure for one night.
— And is it before Tinder was not willing to pick up a girl or guy for the night? Wouldn’t it fans of sex without commitment? I think that the online Dating greatly expands the traditional methods of Dating and, consequently, increases the chances of success in finding personal happiness. More recently, people had very limited opportunities in finding new friends for similar purposes. Through friends, friends of parents, through relatives and friends of relatives. Another option is to study in College or work. Tinder not only expanded the search area, but also freedom. You know, I would compare the traditional methods with Soviet supermarket, and Tinder — with Amazon. I’m not saying that shopping on Amazon is the Acme of perfection. But the range of products they are certainly better than in the supermarket. Another one of our merit lies in radical simplification of the search process.
“A group of programmers is working with Tinder to identify, among users, potential abusers, and other dangerous items”
— How many people work at Tinder?
— A total of 400 employees. Given the global scale of the project, it’s a little, agree. And proud of it. This is a very effective business model. But it became possible only thanks to the development of the Internet. The vast majority of our employees are located either in the main office in Los Angeles or in the engineering center in Silicon valley.
— If not secret, what are financial indicators?
— We make no secret of it, because our shares listed on the stock exchange. In 2017 the profit Tinder amounted to $ 400 million. Last year we doubled. It’s the perfect height.
Well, not all so rosy as you tell. As far as we know, the company torn apart by internal squabbles. You have a lot of competitors, some of them created by former founders of Tinder. One of your founders accuses the company Match that she deliberately understated the cost of Tinder, not to pay millions of dollars in dividends.
I’m sorry, but I can’t discuss these issues. Some of you mentioned claims and disputes not yet resolved before the end.
— Well, what can you then say about the lawsuit filed by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Hurd, which accuses colleagues of sexual harassment?
— Such claims are, alas, not uncommon today. They are in the history of any American companies, large and small. As far as I know, we are talking about text messages that Whitney received from some male colleagues. In no case do not justify their actions.
— It is known that Whitney Wolfe left Tinder heard and created a similar network — Bumble. She explained his action by the fact that Tinder is used for a male audience and that many women feel. To them it is unpleasant. So she wanted to create an app that is more oriented to the demands and desires of women.
— Here in this matter, allow me to disagree with Whitney. At the moment nearly 50% of managerial posts in the Tinder held by women. Do you think that they would allow the company in its activities to offend members representing the weaker sex? I repeat, we, like any other company there are problems. We work hard to improve our work.
— I will allow myself another unpleasant question. Sky News recently published the following statistics. In 2011, the UK was committed 140 crimes related to online Dating. It’s rape, robbery, murder. In 2016, the number had increased to 676. Together with the increasing popularity of Tinder and other similar apps, the growing number of crimes increased by 382 percent!
— I understand you. The safety of our customers is a priority. We are very serious about this issue. A group of programmers is working with Tinder to identify, among users, potential abusers, and other dangerous elements. We call them “bad actors”. They immediately blocked access. In addition, we report our suspicions to law enforcement. But, of course, Tinder cannot provide an absolute guarantee of safety. I think no one able to give such a guarantee. Unfortunately, our society is not ideal. And we are not creating an alternate Universe. Our users are ordinary people living in the existing reality. With regard to the connection between growing sexual crimes and the growing popularity of Tinder, it’s an old song. I don’t know on any research-based statistics that you mentioned. We are constantly shoved under the nose of the “terrible figures”, but are unable to pinpoint the sources of their origin. My answer is this: Tinder is going to sue the distributors of these unverified data.
— Every year you have more and more competitors. Say, mark Zuckerberg wants in the near future to create a similar app in Facebook. Not afraid that he will be under you and other companies operating in your area?
— First, there is no evidence that Facebook intends to do it. Second, Zuckerberg is simultaneously working on multiple projects, which wants to launch as part of its social network. I don’t think we are facing a blow from him in the foreseeable future. In addition, our users Facebook — they are different people with different goals. Hard to imagine a man who is trying to make a choice between social network, where his grandma puts pictures of grandchildren, and a network that helps in finding new friends, involving romance, sex and maybe marriage.
— Can you a personal question?
— And still they sounded? Let’s go!
— Your favorite activity in free from work time?
— I’m afraid to seem boring, but in the evening I like to spend at home with family. A perfect lesson for me — reading a good book.
