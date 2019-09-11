I beat him with a stick: the sudden recognition of the partner Serega on “Tancah s with a stars”
The third broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) was the last pair of earrings and Adeline. The judges gave the pair 20 points, but even with the votes of the audience it did not save them from relegation.
— In Ukraine is still enough of the show, which should raise the rating, said Serge, leaving the parquet.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” partner Sergei, dancer and model Adelina Delhi, told how she worked with a popular rapper that was the most difficult on the project and who deserve to win the show.
— I accept everything that happens for granted, ‘ said Adeline. — Life goes on, I’m not offended and move on without falling into depression. Of course, it was a shame to leave the project, but what to do? It happens…
— Although your Paso Doble on the third ether, the judges highly praised.
I thought we can hold about six esters. Strong steam on the project quite a lot, but at least three were weaker than us. But I still knew that very long on the project, we will not survive. Although Sergei was set to final.
— You supported Vlad Yama, who protested the social network about the departure from the project.
I read his post. As a professional Vlad praised the work of Sergei over him. We had a technically difficult dance, which my partner did good. At least compared to Jiji and Chukwuka certainly. Vlad saw it and supported it.
— The second broadcast in a row, the project leaving the weakest pair — TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko, Sergey you.
Love the viewer not just to win. This whole situation only confirms the transparency of the project. It turns out that it doesn’t matter how you dance, if the viewer believes in you and your progress! Alas, technology is not always the deciding factor.
— Is this your first “z Dances with stars”?
— Yes, and I am grateful to fate for what they were. I spent two years dancing Nastia Kamenskih. During this time greatly increased, as a dancer. The producers of “Tanzu” I was noticed and invited to the show. By the way, as for earrings, for me, was a complete surprise that we dance in pairs. I admit, initially, even was a bit in shock. Thought I would put in a couple with a less popular artist. And here the singer, who is known not only in Ukraine but far beyond its borders. And it can boast not all stars!
— Serge since the first broadcast was rather presumptuous, saying that “he was invited to make a rating of the project.”
— Sergei generally a very opinionated man. It is his position in life. In all situations he is always sure of himself 100 percent. Perhaps that is why he is also not particularly hard it was to leave the project. He, like me, believes that life continues. But, by the way, it may happen that we will return to the project. Serge and I write a lot on social networks words of support. Say that last season has returned Denys Berinchyk, so why not just do that?!
What was Serge, when you began to prepare for the esters of the project?
— He was fatter than now. During our rehearsals, Serge good “dried” his body. He had a very clogged muscles and stiff body. Actually this problem is all the athletes who work with heavy weight. Their body is hard to stir up. Of course, a month and a half that we were prepared, Serge fell in love with dancing, started to feel completely different. He had a straighter back, he liked stretching. He admitted that, even after you fly from the project, will continue to dance for yourself.
Sergey lives in Kharkov — you were constantly traveling between the cities?
Several times I came to Kharkov to work with him six hours a day. We tried to train almost every day. The exception was only the days when he was concerts. Serge often came to Kiev, knowing that he should “overcome” their muscles.
— What was the most difficult for him?
— Probably to keep the posture. I had to beat him with sticks on the back. He said, “If I’m not going to listen and still humping back, beat me with a stick!” We have worked very hard over the fact that he “kept back”, it was necessary to flatten his shoulders. The problem with the posture we had during the Viennese waltz in the second ether. I think that after the esters Serge will still continue to work from his back. He has even started to say compliments about posture!
— It will be hard now to train without you!
— Probably, Yes. Because only I have the guts so hard to deal with Serge.
— You admitted that in dance earrings interfered with his sexuality.
— It’s true. It was hard for him to overcome his sexual energy. Sergei — male-male. But if our first room — “Bumer” was about sex, that Viennese waltz, and Paso Doble absolutely no. But he still was hard to turn off my male “I”. I felt it strongly — from one of his eyes became not on itself. I told Sergei that dancing is sex does not always work. He agreed and tried to do so, but did not always succeed.
— Who was the author of the idea of performances of the Paso Doble, when Serge had to get out of the coffin?
Partly the idea with the coffin belonged to the sting. In one of his clips there is a similar scene. It went on easy enough. I, as a believer, this idea is, frankly, not very much. It was originally planned that together we will get there! But I said no. This was the complexity of production, because we didn’t really come to a common understanding. But the room, I think, memorable to the audience.
— What kind of dance the two of you dreamed of?
— We wanted to dance salsa. Serezha likes Latin rhythms. I am a woman hot Latin, I also wanted to. I think if we still danced salsa, the viewer would remember it for a long time. Really there Serge would reveal their sexuality, leaving no one indifferent spectator!
— Who do you think will be the winner this season?
— I think that will win Maruv. At least, I’m sincerely rooting for her.
