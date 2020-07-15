‘I believe that people will come back’: as a Ukrainian who opened the beauty shop in USA, saving the business during a pandemic
Beauty salon Gbar in Los Angeles was supposed to be proud of two girls from Kyiv. However, the pandemic has made adjustments. Soon as the salon opened its doors, as I had to stop it because of the quarantine, writes “Voice of America”.
Opening a Barber shop-beauty salon in a prestigious area of Beverly hills looked like the realization of the American dream. The co-owner, inhabitant of Kiev Elena and Jeanne, bought the right to work in the famous franchise a year ago. After a long search of the premises and repair, the salon officially opened in March. However, a week later, the mayor announced the suspension of business due to pandemic. In addition to pandemics, businesses were threatened and pillage during the recent protests. So the salon was able to return to work a few weeks ago.
“Even when we started to work, neither of which profits and can be no question, we are working to stay afloat, so our masters had a penny,” — says Elena Galyuk, co-owner of the salon.
“After the quarantine, many have stopped going, many masters stopped working because they have learned how to work at home, and customers began to walk to his home,” says Jeanne Kotenko, co-owner of the salon.
The salon loses clients, and craftsmen also because of the new regulations in California. Based on the area of hairdressing, the inside can simultaneously be only three people: one in the section of makeup, one for makeup and one for hair.
“Everyone should be wearing masks, and every artist should disinfect the surface after each client,” says Jeanne Kotenko, co-owner of the salon.
But most of all, the salon lost because of the lease. Despite the fact that the business was not working for 3 months, the owner had to pay the full amount — and it was 9000 dollars a month.
“Despite our complaints and pleas, until we have reduced rental rates,” — adds Elena Galyuk, co-owner of the salon.
To save the business applied for state assistance programs. Managed to obtain two loans.
“Thanks to the government, have helped us — we got two loans, but it’s not the money that will allow us to stay safely afloat,” says Jeanne Kotenko.
Now Elena and Jeanne took over most of the duties at the Barber shop. Say positive, believe that people still come back to the salons, because you want high-quality services.
