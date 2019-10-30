I broke and came to another part of the planet: Dmitry Komarov told about the touching thing…
The famous Explorer, broadcaster, author of “the World inside” Dmitry Komarov boasted of the details of his last voyage. For the first time, Komarov went on a journey in the status of married person and, for the first time in the expedition he was visited by the wife of Alexander Kucherenko.
“In General, this time the expedition was special… his Wife arrived, inspired, brought a delicious Ukrainian honey, the new reserves of fat and brown bread for our heroes, my favorite candy and marshmallows… Lost to me to another part of the planet… Rode with us, observed the process, inspired and inspiring, “shared Mosquito subscribers.
The TV host has a secret, what country will be devoted to a new edition of “the World upside down”: “This is a special, incredible’s a very interesting and not like any other country. What — while a secret… Sasha flew, and I with new forces continued to shoot“.
Recall, Mosquitoes and Kucherenko were secretly married in Jerusalem in the summer of 2019. Honeymoon the couple spent in the Maldives.
