I came to Canada, the ship carrying debris from the Philippines (PHOTO)

The infamous shipment of canadian garbage that was rotting in the Philippines for more than five years, completed the cycle, arriving on the ship at the port South of Vancouver on Saturday morning.

A container ship Anna Maersk arrived at Deltaport near Tsawwassen ferry terminal at about 7 a.m., carrying about 70 containers, and 1500 tons of canadian waste.

Started soon after unloading, and, according to an official statement until the disposal of the incineration plant in Burnaby, British Columbia debris will be stored on the dock area.

A little more than hundreds of containers of canadian trash was taken to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 private canadian company, labeled as plastic for recycling.

Later during the inspection found that the majority of what was in the containers, represented household waste, used diapers, kitchen waste, broken appliances, etc.

The debris caused a political scandal between the two countries, the culmination of which was the threat of the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, who said that he will send him back to Canada.

“Prepare a solemn reception, he said. – Eat it if you want.”

Canada signed the Basel Convention of 1992, requiring consent based on full information before a developed country will be able to export hazardous waste to a developing country, and in 2016 the Philippine court decided to return the trash to Canada.

Initially, Canada tried to negotiate with the Philippines about how to dispose of garbage in place, and part of it was disposed of, but local environmental groups have voiced their opposition.

The President of the Philippines gave Canada up to 15 may for the removal of the remaining debris, but Canada could not do this in time, and Duterte recalled its Ambassador and consuls from Canada.

Debris was sent June 1, and June 8 in Taiwan it handled “Anna Maersk”, which was supposed to deliver to “home” across the Pacific.

Shipping cost to Canada amounted to 1.14 million dollars, and another 375 thousand dollars for disposal in the incinerator Metro Vancouver.

“The government of Canada defines the measures of bringing responsible parties to justice,” – said the representative of the Ministry of the environment and combating climate change.