“I couldn’t believe what I heard”, — windman about trump’s conversation with Zelensky

On Tuesday, November 19, it became known that the United States is still not listed Ukraine $ 35 million in military aid. As reported by the newspaper The Los Angeles Times, the money are on the books in Washington that financial documents of the Pentagon. The funds are intended for acquisition of Ukraine’s rocket-propelled grenades and secure communication.
Official representative of the Ministry of defense Charles Gleason confirmed the data of the newspaper, but declined to give the reason for the delay of money transfer. She only said that the funds will be sent to Kiev “in the next few weeks“.
Information angered the congressmen. The Committee of the house of representatives of the US armed forces sent a request to the Pentagon, but no answer was received. Democrat John Garamendi, who heads the Subcommittee on readiness, stressed that the House of representatives does not intend to leave the situation unattended.
He was supported by other members of Congress. For example, a group of senators from the Democratic party sent a formal letter to U.S. Secretary of defense Mark Esper, calling as soon as possible to transfer these funds, “to reaffirm our commitment to Ukraine.” The senators called Kiev “an important partner of Washington” and criticized the administration of President Donald trump over the “chaotic, undisciplined and defiant approach to relations with Ukraine”.
This situation proves once again the fact that trump due to various reasons tried to freeze the allocation of our country, 391 million dollars of military aid, although the U.S. Congress approved it.
The white house has blocked this program in summer, trying to put pressure on the new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, so he publicly announced the resumption of the investigation of the activities of the company Burisma, the Board of Directors where for five years was a member of hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
Trump and some of his advisers consider Biden as the main rival in the presidential elections of 2020. In addition, the White house wanted to hear from the mouth Zelensky public confirmation of speculations that Ukraine interfered in the U.S. presidential election in 2016, accompanying Hillary Clinton.
As you know, on July 25, a telephone conversation between trump and Zelensky. Their conversation was the reason for the Democrats to start impeachment proceedings of President of the United States on the grounds that it threatened national security. It is alleged that trump actually blackmailed Zelensky, using freeze military aid and the postponement of the date of the bilateral meeting. This scandal has received the name “Ukrainian”. In November, the hearings on it in Congress became public.
On Tuesday, November 19, gave testimony of four people: a native of Ukraine and an expert of the White house in our country, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman Vice-President Mike Pence Jennifer Williams, a former state Department special envoy on Ukraine Kurt Volker and former Russia expert at the national security Council USA Tim Morrison.
Morrison — a figure mysterious. The Internet and media have almost no pictures of him. He doesn’t do interviews. A former adviser to trump the reputation of a “hawk”. He was in favour of US withdrawal from all treaties on arms limitation. It is known that Morrison was accompanied by Vice-President Mike Pence trip to Warsaw, where he met with President Zelensky. This was the reason for the call, former Advisor on impeachment hearings. Morrison was laconic in replies. At the same time strongly emphasized the main idea: Ukraine has become the place where the United States face Russia, which is a “power in decline”. And Washington should make maximum use of Ukraine, so Americans had to fight with the Russian at home.
Williams, acting adviser to the Vice President Pence, was present during a telephone conversation trump and Zelensky. She claims to have personally heard U.S. President mentioned the company Burisma. In the transcript of the conversation released by the White house, this fragment is not. Williams told another interesting fact. In may 2019 knowledgeable officials in the State Department and the White house has told her that trump is strongly recommended that the Pens not to fly to Kiev for the inauguration Zelensky. He believed Ukraine “isa horrible corrupt country” with a lot of horrible people.
Walker confirmed it. He personally sent to the White house routine reports on its work to the special envoy and praised the development of democracy in Ukraine. However, in may 2019 has learned that trump has formed an extremely negative attitude to Ukraine. And has contributed a personal lawyer of the President Rudolph Giuliani. Walker tried several times to discuss the issue with Giuliani, but he did not listen to his arguments.
Because of the negative attitude towards Ukraine trump has refused to sign a congratulatory telegram Zelensky after his victory in the second round. For the same reason has delayed the invitation to the new Ukrainian leader to visit the White house. In addition, he said that the draft text of the statement Zelensky had to do after a telephone conversation with trump was originally written them, Volker. There was not mentioned any Burisma, no last name Biden. But then over these drafts did Giuliani and U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland. The text was quite different.
Of special interest at the hearings on November 19 caused the testimony of Alexander Windman. Chief expert of the White house on Ukraine behaved confidently and captivated journalists with your sense of humor. When asked what languages he speaks, Alexander replied,”Russian, Ukrainian and a little English”.
Like all it easy swordplay with David Onecom. This politician leads a team of Republicans who can ask the questions on the impeachment hearings. American media noted that Nunes uses the opportunity, leading the witnesses away from the main themes, criticizing the Obama administration and the current leaders of the Democratic party.
“Mr. windman, “asked Nunez to the Advisor. “The co-chair of the minority! Proper handling — Colonel wingman!” — said Alexander, stressing that he is an officer.
Windman called the trump conversation with Zelensky is not permissible. “I couldn’t believe what I heard” — he stressed.
Alexander suddenly said that the administration of President Zelensky three times offered him to head the Ministry of defense of Ukraine. The proposal was voiced by Oleksandr danylyuk, who served until the end of September the post of Secretary of the NSDC. “For me, this offer was a big honor, but I don’t consider it seriously… I’m an American, came to this country as an infant. I instantly rejected these proposals, “—said windman. He added that every time he reported everything to his superiors.
Donald trump 19 Nov watched a TV report about the impeachment hearings. Commenting on what is happening on Twitter, the U.S. President wrote: “I don’t know him… Never seen this man… No, don’t know Wingman. I’m one of those people I don’t know”.
On the same day the President Zelensky at a briefing in Kiev answered the question of the correspondent of TV channel CNN about the hearing in the U.S. Congress. “I think everyone in Ukraine is very tired of Burisma. We have our own country. We are independent, we have our own problems and issues…”
Congressional hearings continue. Wednesday, November 20, give testimony of the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland and Deputy Secretary of state for political Affairs David Hale.
