‘I couldn’t breathe and was coughing up blood’: Russian immigrant told how ill COVID-19
A resident of the state of Virginia Dasha Soldatenkov had coronavirus. Now she is at home, but just a few days ago the doctors had to fight for her life. His experience of fighting the disease Dasha told “Voice of America”. Hereinafter in the first person.
I work in the US with older people. I see many people every day. March 14, 2020, I came to work: it seemed that it was a normal day. But no.
I finished work, came home. My asthma began to deteriorate — and so began the nightmare.
The doctor gave me medication to stop the asthma attack. Then I measured the temperature — it was almost 38. I started to treat flu symptoms. Did tests for flu but results were negative. Then the doctors made me smear on the coronavirus. I go home, but in isolation until, until the results of the test.
On March 26 I turned out to be positive. By this time I couldn’t breathe: it was painful. I was told to go to the hospital. My mom drove me to the hospital where I was immediately separated from her and sent to the emergency room. I was there a couple of hours while the nurses and doctors fought for my life.
Then I was transferred to the surgical ward, which was an insulator. I stayed there for 4 days. I was given antibiotics and a cure for malaria. I think that saved me.
When the doctors thought that I began to feel better, I started coughing up bloody sputum. I was left another night for observation. My mom did everything that I ate and recovered. She risked her life, bringing something to eat.
Most importantly, please stay home! Do not go out. Be healthy and listen to what they say. This virus is very scary, and I don’t want anyone to find someone who’s as sick as I am.
Different
Our people
personal experience
coronavirus
Special projects
