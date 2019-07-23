‘I decided not to tempt fate’: ex-Deputy of the state Duma of Russia asked for political asylum in the United States

Former Chairman of the economic freedom Party and former state Duma Deputy Konstantin Borovoy asked for political asylum in the United States.

'Решил не испытывать судьбу': экс-депутат Госдумы России попросил политубежища в США

Photo frame YouTube video/Radio Liberty

According to the politician, in Russia, some men have been watching his movements for several years. Experts said Hog that the so-called “foot surveillance” through which studying the schedule of the person, writes Tape.ru with reference to the Voice of America.

“If such surveillance was appointed, then you are part of a larger project. This may be a murder, leave faster and further,” advised him.

At the end of the 2014 upland “decided not to tempt fate” and moved to Los Angeles.

“I just asked for political asylum in the United States,” he said.

The politician has also said it will not be able to visit Russia for five years for consideration of his application for asylum. In the United States of upland is planning to do business, and the teaching of mathematics.

Borovoy in Los Angeles. Photo: scenes video voice of America

Konstantin Borovoy is the founder of the economic freedom Party, was a member of the entrepreneurship Council under the President of Russia.

In 1994, the politician survived the attack: his car was fired on 31-m kilometre of a highway Yaroslavl — Kostroma. A year later Borovoy was elected to the state Duma in single-mandate electoral Tushino district of Moscow.

After the election of Vladimir Putin as President of Russia in 2000, went into opposition.

