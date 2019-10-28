I – dependent: Stas Piekha had a heart attack because of drugs
Famous Russian singer, grandson of the famous artist Edita Piekha Stas, which grew troubled and unruly child, openly spoke about his addiction and health problems. He admitted that he used banned drugs from his youth that almost cost him his life.
“If we talk about hard drugs, with the 1998 year. I am a person dependent. I’m an addict. There are no former drug addicts. There are people addicts who are recovering and in remission. Still — 30 years or 50. Still mind I have a certain. I’m addicted” — admitted Stas Peha Valeria Kudryavtseva in the “million dollar Secret”.
Get off the drugs and alcohol he decided five years ago when there was a real threat to his life — 34 years Stas has a heart attack and the doctors literally pulled him from the world. On the road he felt ill himself, put on a drip. Back in Moscow, he felt worse and ended up in the hospital.
“I had breakdowns. I was in remission for 11 years I didn’t use. Then there was the breakdown. I didn’t go to inject drugs. But I worked myself into another hospital, to the intensive care unit. And after it stopped”, — said Stas.
*Support Stas came the mother of Ilona Bronevitskaya and wife Natalia
“From the moment I began to understand that all my problems, all of these diagnoses, illness, excuses are only associated with that dependent, which dependence is not recovered, what I have to focus on recovery from dependence”, — the singer admitted he added that drugs ruined his marriage. He and his wife live apart, but officially, the divorce will not be issued. The couple hoped to reconcile.
