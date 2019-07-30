I deserve it: Polyakova boasted a figure in a sexy swimsuit (photo)
Popular singer Olga Polyakova showed abs of steel in her skimpy bikini again showed his sexy figure. The star has published on his page in Instagram new seductive photos in a swimsuit. In pictures Olga posing in a black asymmetric swimsuit, opens the abdomen. The singer admitted that finally after hard work went to a well-deserved vacation and can afford to relax.
Where Olga is resting, she said. Judging from the video stories, this time she stayed in Ukraine with her husband and daughters. The singer relaxes in the bath and swims in the lake.
Naughty pictures Oli has excited the network. Most of the subscribers have to admire a gorgeous figure 35-year-old singer and covered her with compliments.
“You’re amazing, just lovely”, “Wow, nice! Polyakova, straight all, Well, how. it’s just not realistic to have such a figure!!!”, “As always You are awesome”, “Interesting zagorcic will succeed”, “I Have as much saliva flow”, “Ooouuu! congratulations! luxury!”, “How lucky for your husband”, — write in the comments under the photo.
But there were also those who criticized Polyakov, calling it vulgar and a bathing suit, to put it mildly, is not enough.
. She also showed a Nude figure in Egypt.
