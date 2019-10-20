I didn’t want to have children. That all changed when I went to the Ukrainian orphanage, Elton John
In the UK published the autobiography of sir Elton John. The legendary musician called simply — “I: Elton John”. 72-year-old singer has frankly told about her life, difficult relationship with parents, addiction to drugs and alcohol. Separate chapters are devoted to numerous friends Elton — Princess Diana, Rod Stewart, Gianni Versace, Elizabeth Taylor, Bob Dylan and others.
To sit down for a memoir of the singer has pushed the success of the movie “Rocketman”, world premiered in may at the Cannes international film festival. The film tells about the life of Elton John, the role played by Taron Edgerton. “Rocketman” grossed 195,2 million dollars. The work is dipped musician with his head in memories, so that the appearance of the memoirs was natural.
Today, the “FACTS” offered its readers excerpts from the book “I: Elton John” doomed to become a bestseller. It is, as befits his autobiography, written in the first person.
“On the set took off all his clothes and started rolling on the floor in the buff”
One morning in June of 1983 I was awakened by a loud knock on the door of my hotel room. I tried to gather my thoughts, who could it be, but to think about anything at that moment it was absolutely impossible. As soon as I opened my eyes, it became clear that I have a hangover. Not the usual, which is inevitable after alcohol, and very, very heavy. This meant that the day before something happened, but I didn’t remember what. Ill not only the head. Whole body hurt. Especially hands. What kind of hangover is when arms are really sore?!
The knocking did not stop. It is supplemented by a voice. Asked for me by name. A voice I recognized. It was my personal agent Bob Holly. I just got out of bed. God, the hangover was worse than what I experienced after the Christmas party in 1974, which gave Ringo Starr. Then we started at eight in the evening, and finished around 15:30 the following day.
I opened the door, and Bob gave me a look, as if he expected something from me. Not having that, he gloomily said: “I Think you should come with me to see it.” I dutifully followed him to his room. He opened the door, and I saw a picture of utter destruction. Not survived any single piece of furniture except the bed.
Absolutely everything lay on its side or inverted upside down. Much someone smashed into pieces. And in the center of this destruction was a favorite cowboy hat Bob. Only it turned into a flat pancake. “Your mother! What happened here?” — I exclaimed.
A long pause followed. Finally Bob said: “Elton has happened to you!” Which means I? Had no idea, how could such create. The last thing I remember — we had fun. Why did I have to destroy everything? “I was in a bar. With the guys from Duran Duran…” I said uncertainly. Bob sighed, “Yes, there was. Since this all started…”
See also: Madonna demanded to change the daily toilet, and Elton John — a separate room for glasses: unusual whims of the stars
In June 1983 we came to Cannes to shoot a video for my song I’m Still Standing. It was planned that this will be the first single from my new album Too Low for Zero. The shooting began at four in the morning and lasted most of the day. The break is announced just before sunset and I went to my hotel Negresco, to lightly freshen up before the evening shoot.
In the lobby I ran into Simon Le Bon. It turned out that he came to Cannes with his band Duran Duran. And they were heading to the bar. Simon invited me to join. We weren’t quite good, but the idea of a drink looked tempting. At the bar I pondered what to order. Simon asked, did I ever have a vodka “Martini”. I said no. “Then it’s worth a try”, he said.
About what happened next, I have already learned from the stories of the witnesses, and their testimony did not always coincide. I’m afraid I can’t confirm or deny details of the story. Don’t remember almost nothing, except that the vodka “Martini” was a great cocktail, and Duran Duran — a wonderful guy.
Depending on who to believe, I within the hour I drank six or eight cocktails and got a couple of lines of cocaine. Then, apparently, returned to the set and told to turn on the camera. Then he took off all his clothes and started rolling on the floor in the buff.
My Manager John Reid were there. He also starred in the music video, was dressed as a clown. John tried to stop me, but me why-that his intervention did not like. Not so much that I punched him in the face. Say, broke his nose. I think this explains why I was so sick hands. The fact that in my adult life I did before and then was not beaten. I hate physical violence so I can’t even watch Rugby. And the RAID came from, it seems, because I suddenly remembered the time when we were lovers, and he once pushed me.
After I hit the John, someone still managed to put me in something of clothing. They say it took a few attempts. Then Bob Holly took me upstairs to his room. This I also did not like. And the discontent I expressed the fact that smashed all the furniture to pieces. And trampled on his favorite hat. Satisfied he went to his room and peacefully fell asleep.
See also: After the funeral of 4-year-old son fell out of a skyscraper, Eric Clapton, suddenly received a letter from him
After hearing the story of Bob, I sat in silence. And then started hysterically laughing. Holly, too, began to laugh. To me remained nothing how to pick up a phone and make some calls to bring people to apologize.
Of course, that day had to make me seriously think about how I live. Alas, this did not happen. The only conclusion that I then made, was the fact that I like the vodka “Martini”! And I decided to drink this cocktail more often.
“Was obsessed with sex”
I began using cocaine in 1974. I liked the feeling that it gave. It was a mixture of confidence and euphoria. I would talk to anyone without feeling embarrassed. But all this was just bullshit — in fact I didn’t need a drug! I no cocaine was full of energy, confidence. Easy to meet people. My openness, sense of humor has helped me communicate better than any drug.
Really cocaine nearly ruined me as a person and as a musician. Confidence turned into arrogance. I have had no control. I remember once looking at me Keith Richards. When I first thought about what was happening to me. I was in Colorado, when there came a Rolling Stones concert. They invited me to go with them to the stage and to sing along Honky Tonk Women.
It was assumed that I will play with them this one song, worship and leave. But to me (and I was under cocaine), he felt that it would be great if you want to stay on the stage. Never thought to ask Mick Jagger and the other guys what they think about it. If they need another keyboardist? I played one song after another. And all this time I was looking Richards. I thought Keith just delighted with my improvisations! But after a while his unchanging glance suddenly broke through my fog of cocaine. And I understood the true meaning of what he wanted to tell me Richards. He’s a great artist and musician! And he couldn’t just interrupt the presentation and to drag out of me from the stage. But his eyes showed that desire. Kit like screamed at me: “Get out! Then we’ll talk!” When it came to me, I quietly disappeared and never even went to the traditional party after the concert. I was ashamed.
Cocaine gave one a pleasant feeling. It was fashionable exclusive drug. Cocaine makes you a member of the narrow elite club, whose members understand that they are doing something dangerous and illegal. Personally, I feel cool. Yes, I admit, I missed this feeling. I was popular, but didn’t look in his own eyes is quite steep…
See also: Madonna: in the first year of my stay in new York I was raped at knifepoint
Drugs and alcohol were not the only serious problems. My personal life has long been one continuous nightmare. I was obsessed with sex, but constantly fell in love with heterosexuals. Went crazy hoping to get something that was absolutely impossible. And, not waiting for a call from another man who I liked, went to a gay bar for a casual acquaintance.
Convinced myself and a new friend that I feel for him a deep feeling. Said that we are destined to spend the rest of your life together. Painted pictures of a wonderful future. Called with me once tour. The worst thing is that I’m not trying to pick it for one night. No, I believed in what I said. And man became my hostage. This usually lasted three or four months, not longer. I would get bored. And I broke off our relationship. My partner begged me not to. He didn’t understand why I want to leave him. This further makes me against. And I tried to get rid of it as soon as possible. Start a new acquaintance. Could leave old lover at the airport (he believed that flies with me on) and get on a plane with the new!
Why am I doing this? I hated being alone. I needed a little company. Behaved like a petulant child. In fact, I’m so — a boy from Pinner hill road. I had success, wealth, but I never grew up. Inside me lived a teenager, the same Reginald Dwight, who nobody likes, even parents. Mother and father fought constantly. It ended with the fact that dad left. And I feel bad. Moreover, the mother has repeatedly criticized me in your divorce.
Sheila was the name of my mother, I have always had a complicated relationship. Rather, she had an uneasy relationship with all the relatives. She hasn’t spoken to them for years. And I had a fight seriously after the appearance of David and children.
I am grateful to David Fernish because he insisted on making our relationship with him in a normal family. Every time he struck up a conversation about children, I put forward dozens of reasons to explain my reluctance. I’m too old, I constantly not at home, I will not be able to change their way of life, I collect porcelain, rare photographs, works of modern art. And all this does not fit with the appearance of our home children.
But these were flimsy reasons. Authentic lurked in my childhood. I was afraid that I would be able to raise their own children, make them unhappy, as it happened with me.
Everything suddenly changed when we arrived in Ukraine. We were brought to the orphanage, where I immediately arose sympathy for a little boy named Leo. There was some unexplained emotional connection. David and I unsuccessfully tried to adopt Lev and his brother.
This failure only strengthened awakened in me parent aspirations. Now I wanted children as much as David. Zachary was born on Christmas day — 25 Dec 2010. Elijah was born on 11 Jan 2013. We used the same surrogate mother in California.
Elton John says he’s grateful to David Fernish because he insisted on turning their relationship into a full-fledged family. A surrogate mother gave birth to the spouses of the two sons — Zachary and Elijah
If you told me Elton John sample in the 70s or even 80s that he would have more fun changing the diapers of kids than performing on stage, you’d have to leave the room with a very high speed, dodging on-the-go from flying in the Wake of heavy objects.
But I really have discovered a new feeling for me — I like to be a father! Maybe I’m a little strange daddy. To take at least something, as I comfort sons. “I think you had a bad day, my little Wiener? Did I ever tell you about the day when he drank eight cocktails in a row, stripped naked, jumped in front of the entire crew and even broke my nose my Manager?”
We have adorable kids. Like them all. Only my mother didn’t love them. Sheila outdid herself once David entered into a civil marriage. Since then, she hated everything I did. If I’ve recorded a new album, the mother immediately called him trash and told me to learn from Robbie Williams. If I bought a new painting, Sheila said that this scribble is horrible and she could draw much better. If I hosted a charity party, she said that it was the most boring gathering in her life and saved him from the full provaLa only live musicians. Of course, not mine, but someone else’s.
“I love you,’ said the mother. But I absolutely do not like”
I had become accustomed to her constant dissatisfaction. Sheila understood this and began to arrange unexpected outbursts of anger. And they were in no way provoked. Storm started for no reason at all. Time with mother turned into flour. I like the bomb held in hand, not knowing when it will explode. It was so unbearable tension that I began to avoid encounters with Sheila. By the time of the birth of Zechariah we hardly talked at all.
But she would often talk to journalists. When one of them asked if she felt herself wronged, because the son forgot about her and even showed her a grandchild, Sheila replied, “I don’t care about grandchildren, I never liked kids!” And it was true.
“Sheila was the name of my mother, I have always had difficult relations”, — says the famous musician
But finally we had a fight not because of Zachariah and Elijah. Blame Bob Holly. I worked with my agent for many years together since the early 70’s. He loved the luxury. And organized all of my tours at its discretion. When I was having financial difficulties, I hired new managers. Changed the whole team, except for Bob. These guys knew their business. They began to cut my expenses.
See also: I fell in love with Elizabeth II at age ten, she is amazing, Paul McCartney
And now Bob he found out that they ordered to change the company that organized my car trips with a driver. Found a company with more modest requests. Holly was furious. He reversed the order of the managers and hired old company. Managers, in turn, cancelled the order of Bob.
Holly rushed to me and demanded that I fired them. He said he will go if this is not done. I calmly replied that just want to save money. Bob didn’t listen to me. For him it was a question of principle: it was him or the managers. Who is more important? The conversation went on the raised tones. When Holly once again threatened to quit, I broke down and said to regret not going.
After a couple hours I calmed down and went to Bob’s in the room. I apologized to him but said that I was going to use the services of the new company. He yelled that throws me. And added that without it, my career will be over in a matter of days. I did not hold him back. As for my career, then it’s fine. Changed only bills I pay. They are much smaller.
But Sheila was furious with my decision. She and Bob always got along. Mother called me after learning about the dismissal of Holly, and said: “Bob was for me as a native son. Even more son than you!” My version of she wouldn’t listen. Then switched to another: “You care more about your fucking marriage, than your own mother!”
I did not understand then, and here was my relationship with David. But after that fight because of Bob Holly we spoke with Sheila for seven years. Word. It was that moment when you realize that your whole life beating my head against the wall in hope to reach. The bricks did not even budge, and my head hurts constantly.
Of course, I fully respect the mother. Learned about what she needs, what she wants from others. When Sheila said she like Worthing, I bought her a house. Paid all her bills. Provided the best in Britain care after she had surgery on her hip. And she defiantly sold at auction jewelry that she once gave my personal belongings or, for example, platinum disks engraved with her name. I specifically ordered these for Sheila. She told reporters that she did not have enough money for medicine and food. To annoy me more sick, the mother didn’t invite me to the celebration of his 90th birthday. But at the party was made by the artist, who earns his bread by copying… Elton John!
I was silent. Only sent people who bought at the auction sold by the Sheila stuff. Many of them were dear to me as memory. Not invited mother to our David the marriage ceremony. It took place in 2014, once the British law allowed same-sex marriages.
Also read: Its official first night I spent in the brothel, Tina Turner
Sheila I got a call after seven years of silence when he learned that she was seriously ill. Sent her a few photos of Zachary and Elijah. The mother replied, “of Course, you don’t to me. You’re so busy.” I invited her to lunch. She came. The first thing Sheila said, going to our house was: “I forgot how cramped in here”. I did not pay her attention. “I want to see grandchildren? They play upstairs”, I asked. “No,” replied her mother.
Then I reminded her about the reason for our fight. Said I don’t want to discuss now Bob Holly, just think that it wasn’t worth it to us not talking for so many years. “I love you, mom,” I said. Sheila replied, “And I love you. But I absolutely don’t like”.
With her grandchildren she never met. After lunch we talked on the phone several times. Talked about meaningless things. About children she did not ask. If I began myself to talk about them, Sheila quickly ended the call. She died in December 2017. I visited mother at Worthing the week before (“the FACTS” reported that the mother of Elton John disinherited him, leaving his money to the driver. — Ed.).
The funeral ceremony was modest. Was attended by only close relatives and a few neighbors. “Your mother was such a Kidder,” said they, expressing condolences…
I miss her. Yes, I understand that I’m describing her now so that she is not sympathy. But this is my mother. I missed it as a kid. Sheila was too busy personal problems. My success appeared wealth made her happy. At some point, I thought she changed… Uncle reg at the funeral walked up to the coffin and the last time looked at his sister. “Now you won’t be able to snap, really, Sheila?” he said, and began to cry.
“In the clinic we were forced to clean the houses, to wash their clothes. I don’t know how”
In the late 80s I had an affair with a guy named Hugh Williams. He lived in Atlanta, Georgia. One day he told me that he was tired from drinking and drugs and intends to go to the hospital. I was horrified. Yelled at him on the phone. Said a lot of hurtful things.
We had a fight. And for two weeks I didn’t leave the house, which was rented in London. Drinking whiskey and snorting cocaine. Almost did not eat anything. Even a small amount of food made me nausea. I threw up.
I did not respond to calls and did not open the door for anyone. Did not wash. Sitting naked on the floor in the dirt and vomit. Finally it dawned on me that a little more and I die of overdose or heart attack. I didn’t know how to live but to die I did not want.
So I called Hugh. Fortunately, he agreed to meet, but only in the presence of his lawyer. The next day I was sitting in Atlanta at a little hotel. With me in the room was Hugh and his lawyer. We didn’t know where to start a difficult conversation. Then the lawyer invited me and Hugh to take a piece of paper and write that each of us hates most in the other.
When we did it, the lawyer told me to read aloud what we’ve got. I was the first. I said that I am annoyed by the sloppiness Hugh. He everywhere leaves her clothes around and never puts discs back in the box.
It was the turn of Hugh. He was shaking all over. “You’re a junkie! You are an alcoholic! You’re obsessed with food and thus suffer from bulimia. And yet you are obsessed with sex. You very from all that depend on it,” he exploded.
Arose a long pause. Hugh was sure I was about to explode. But I cried. “Yes, you’re right about everything. I need help. I want to be better,” he admitted. The lawyer immediately offered me the clinic. But then I refused. It seemed to me that he will be able to cope with their problems. The idea of rehab was unbearable for me. But I am grateful to Hugh to this day. That is the conversation forced me to look at myself from the side. And the idea that we need to change, deeply stuck in my head.
See also: at First, my attempts to become a singer was over the fact that I fell down and fought on the ground — Lady Gaga
I went to the clinic on July 29, 1990. And it was the place where I least expected to see myself — the usual municipal hospital in Chicago. From the window of the chamber has opened a “stunning” view of the Parking lot near the shopping center.
When the consultant asked how I feel, answered honestly: “don’t know”. I do many years didn’t know what I really feel. Drugs and alcohol interfere with a sober estimation of the condition as a spiritual and physical.
The first days in hospital were very difficult. I was shocked. We are supposed to take care of themselves. To clean the chambers, was Sastras bed, to wash their clothes. I don’t know how! Had no idea how to use the washing machine. When I asked one of the patients named Peggy to wash my clothes, she decided that I was kidding. She could not believe that 43-year-old man never in my life have not used a washing machine! When Peggy saw I was not lying, she helped me to learn the most simple everyday things.
A few days later I broke down and left the hospital. No, I’m not an inconvenience. With this, I have learned to cope. The program of treatment for alcoholism consisted of 12 steps. One of them is soul-searching conversations about religion and God. As soon as my consultant started a conversation on this subject, I left immediately.
Understand, I don’t want to hear about religion. For me it is enough that the clergy taught the laity, if AIDS is God’s punishment for our sins, and that homosexuality is a crime. I Packed my things and left the hospital. But not too far. Sat on a Park bench and cried tears of powerlessness. Yes, I had to make some calls. I would be in an hour took out and delivered at any place on the planet. But where was I to go? Back to London? Again to snort cocaine and their own excrement?
After sitting a few hours in the Park, I like a whipped puppy, was back in the hospital. As soon as he gathered his will in a fist, the treatment began to show results. Did everything that they requested. Even a conversation about religion went well. Just when I say the word God, I was thinking about some higher force, which, of course, is present in the Universe.
The group sessions I began to like it. We were taught to speak out about the unpleasant things. For the first time in years I was able to tell people the truth. Yes there people! I learned to tell the truth to yourself! And this requires courage. Need the courage to admit that you have a serious problem. The only way then to find the strength and get rid of the alcohol and other dependencies.
“Coming into any room from the smell of addicts”
I’ve been in Chicago hospital for six weeks. Then went to Atlanta to Hugh. But our relationship quickly faded. We parted as friends. Following a year and a half I have lived in London very quietly. I didn’t have anyone. Even servants. I liked to serve. I did all the housework myself. Took a dog from a shelter in Battersea. Called the dog Thomas. We woke up every morning at 6:30 and went for a walk. They say that recovering alcoholics and drug addicts look at the world through different eyes. They first notice how beautiful the flowers and trees. I agree, it’s a cliche. However, I want to say that this statement has become a cliche only because it’s actually happening.
Vygula Thomas, I went to different meetings. It was a group of alcoholics anonymous, narcotics anonymous, anonymous patients with anorexia and bulimia, sex addicts anonymous. There were days when I was attending three or four meetings in a row. Once calculated that over the three years was visited by about 1400 of these meetings! Some of my friends found out about it, said I acquired a new addiction — dependence on meetings, teaching people how to get rid of other dependencies. The joke I liked. Perhaps, it was. But my condition has improved significantly. I liked the people I met. Liked to help in the organization of these meetings. For example, to prepare tea and coffee, bring cookies or cupcakes. My new friends didn’t care who talks to them about their problems — Elton John or just a hard worker.
I confess that I made in that period many new friends. Still maintain a relationship with them. We talk on the phone, meet, or visit each other. I like it.
See also: Elton John: “My experience has taught me to treat drug-addicted people with love and compassion”
And again. Since I’m going in any room, from the smell of addicts. Accurately identify them by how they say a little louder than necessary, listening to interlocutors. There are other signs. And then I just walk away. It took me 45 years to understand how the drugs turn people into shit…
I was friends with many musicians and movie stars. Elizabeth Taylor was quite different. Real movie star! It is very good, close friends. But she had one weakness — jewels. When Liz saw you any thing and this decoration she liked, there was nothing she could do. I don’t know how she did it. But you could go to her dressing room with the clock Cartier on the hand, and ten minutes to go without them. No, she didn’t. But he said things that made you immediately give the thing that she liked.
We had a great relationship with Tina Turner. Until then, until I had the idea to go along with her on tour. It was in 1997. The idea seemed perfect, instantly turned into a disaster. It began with the fact that Tina called me last night. I was slightly puzzled by the urgency of the call. It turned out, it categorically does not like my hair, color my piano and how I dress. “You have a lot of things from Versace. You should buy clothes from Armani!” — categorically stated it.
I think at these words my poor friend Gianni Versace’s turning in his grave! He and Armani were rivals and hated each other. Armani believed clothes Versace too flashy. And Gianni used to say wear Armani to bore you to death.
I broke down and woke David. “Tina says now exactly like my mother!” — I complained. But our troubles were not over. The next day we began to rehearse. Decided to start with Proud Mary. Tina wasn’t even going to remember the names of my musicians. She turned to him the same way: “Hey, you!” And poked at it with her index finger. We all thought that we sounded perfect. But Tina was constantly interrupted song. “Hey, you! You do not hit the notes!” she said the bass guitarist. Then went to the drummer. And so on, until it became clear that to blame… me. Turns out, I too improvise. My argument was this: every time I like to play the tune anew. In this rush concert performances. Tina, by contrast, likes it all worked out well. Without any digressions and improvisations. We with her did not agree.
His closest friend for many years rod Stewart. For a person who is crazy about leggy blondes, he had a great sense of humor. In the 70s we were all fond of dressing up in women. And even thought of each other the constant nicknames. John Reid was beryl, I was named Sharon and family we called Phyllis. It was then that we had a rivalry that continues to this day. We love each other to game. For example, when my new album for sale no matter, I know who will tell me about it first. “Hi, Sharon. I write only because I want to Express my sympathy. Your album was not even in the top hundred, my dear. And my feels great. Love, Phyllis” — a message from Stuart to send me necessarily.
In the 80s the Family gave concerts at Earls Court in London. His PR people came up with such a move: start on the street big balloon with a portrait of Stewart. This thing hovered right next to the hotel, where I had a room. I was so tempted… I called my Manager, and he some guys. And the shot in the ball. It burst, and its pieces fell on a double Decker bus passing in the street. An hour later, I called Stuart: “Where is my fucking balloon? I’m sure this is your doing! You’re a coward! Bitch!”
A year has passed. I had a concert in Paris at the famous Olympia hall. The promoters ordered a huge banner that stretched across the Avenue. Most mysteriously, he fell on the pavement, do not slack, and hours! Only I knew who did it. And he was right. Rod called me: “What is the trouble with your banner, dear. I heard he stayed there for five minutes. I bet you don’t even have time to admire”.
But we are really friends. After Chicago, I haven’t been on the scene for almost two years. The exception made only for the Kind. He had a solo concert at the stadium “Wembley”. I made Stuart’s surprise — came out in one of their most colourful costumes and sat in the other’s lap when he started singing You’re In My Heart!
Recall that Elton John is friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, were at their wedding. And recently stood up for Megan and Harry because of the scandal with a private jet. By the way, the godmother of the sons of Elton John’s became Lady Gaga. Also “FACTS” told how Elton John with synowie and other Znamenski and their children spend the summer holidays.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter