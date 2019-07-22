“I do not believe that it is real”: the names of the new hosts of the popular TV show (photos)

First joint broadcast, when the frame will appear to all four presenters, will be held in early August

New leading the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” journalists and bloggers Anatoliy Anatolich and Mary Miller. It is known that in the beginning of the summer live program of the channel “Ukraine” left Sergei Zenin and Svetlana Katrenko. The morning the project continued to pair Lily Rebrik and Gregory Herman.

Anatoly Anatolich this is not the first experience in the morning show. And Maria Miller began his career on television in the morning project in the Kirovograd regional channel.

Anatoliy Anatolich and Mary Miller

A little girl from Kropiwnicki, who began his career handing out flyers in the local Park, I wouldn’t have believed that one day I’ll be part of the Grand canal, — admitted Mary. — I had to go through many rounds of casting, and that was a thrill. In fact, I still believe in the reality of the situation!

See also: After my first broadcast he said: “It was such a horror!” — TV presenter Oksana Gutzeit

First joint broadcast, when the frame will appear to all four presenters, will take place in early August. It is known that the head of the project Valery Loshakova decided to change a couple and now with Lily rebryk will work Anatoliy Anatolich, and a couple Gregory Herman will be Maria Miller.

“FACTS” also wrote that popular journalists Dmitry Gordon and Ales Batman ceased to cooperate with the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter