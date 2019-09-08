“I do not see other candidates”: Gurtskaya supported the United Russia in Moscow, a network of boils (video)
Russian singer Diana Gurtskaya has caused a strong reaction social networks, supporting before the election in Moscow of the candidate from “United Russia” Andrey Metelsky.
Gurtskaya, blind from birth, sang the song “I don’t see other candidates” that users of social networks was considered unethical.
Gurtskaya performed at a concert in the area Golyanovo. Live on Friday, September 6, put the staff of the policy by disabling comments, but the video went viral.
Criticized the speech, the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny. He didn’t understand why Gurtskaya agreed to perform the song, but urged everyone to vote for other candidates.
By the way, about why the singer has agreed to perform, explained an employee of the Fund of struggle against corruption (FBK) George alburi. According to him, last year Gurtskaya some mysterious way became the owner of a 200-meter apartment owned by the city hall building in the center of Moscow.
“Thank you! Members bite your elbows! It’s very funny (let’s not talk about sad)”, “It’s the creative from hell. Next time legless say on TV that he “does not go to meetings and do not advise others”. How ashamed of all this, where is the edge??” — outraged commentators.
