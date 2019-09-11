I – doctor death: Suprun told a funny episode about the first meeting with Zelensky
Former acting Minister of health of Ukraine Ulyana Suprun told about the first time he met with President Vladimir Zelensky.
It is reported in your Telegram channel journalist Sonya Koshkina.
In response to the question of how Suprun refers to the dramatic statement Zelensky in her address during the election campaign, the former acting Minister said that the meeting with the President introduced himself as “Dr. Death”.
“I’ll tell you one episode you will love. At the beginning of his presidency we had a meeting — my team and I presented to him the changes have already been implemented: telling, explaining, and the like. Was also attended by Bogdan Goncharuk (then still in the status of the Deputy of OP), Sefir, other. So, coming to this meeting, Zelensky said Hello to each personally by the hand. Comes up to me, holds out his hand towards me, said: “I am Vladimir Zelensky”. “I’m the doctor of Death,” says Suprun.