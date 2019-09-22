I don’t have a loved one, and I am glad of it, — a Frank recognition of the “Miss Ukraine 2019”
Margarita Pasha was crowned “Miss Ukraine” at the second attempt. Four years ago the Kharkov have already tried your hand at this contest, but then are unable to realize the dream of childhood. This year, Margarita has become the most adult participant of the contest “Miss Ukraine”. The girl, who had two degrees, a master of sports in rhythmic gymnastics, says that over the years has become wiser, more interesting. She is ready to fight for the crown of the first beauty of the world and to bring the award in Ukraine. “Miss world 2019” will take place on 15 December in London. Margarita Pasha has already started for this competition training, which is going to invest part of their prize, received at the “Miss Ukraine”.
“Every day I have to get up at four in the morning to freshen up”
— You know, Margaret, that after a victory you never had a chance to rest.
— It’s true. Every day after winning the contest I have to get up at four in the morning to freshen up. At seven o’clock in the morning I’m already on video or live. Then meetings and interviews until the evening.
— So you can undermine your health.
— While holding on to the emotions that overwhelmed me from the moment of victory. I hope I have so many that will suffice at least until the end of the year. Sometimes I forget even to eat, but drink a lot of water, and the body itself is configured to work. I think in two weeks my schedule will be calmer, then you will be able to devote myself to preparing for the “Miss world”.
— You’re going to the crown of the first beauty of Ukraine for several years.
Four years. From the moment when the first time became a participant of the beauty contest. In 2015, I received the title of “Miss Ukraine international”. But never had the opportunity to prove themselves in this role and in international competition. You know, I even thought that beauty pageants is not my story.
— What changed your decision?
— A friend. Two years after my participation in the contest, I met in London with his friend. She said that I have yet to try their hand and still win. Don’t know how she did it, but she literally gave me the confidence that I can do it. Besides, I confess, the beauty Queen crown was my childhood dream. Being very young, I froze the TV when they showed international competitions. I liked all the girls looked, moved, spoke. And I decided that he would try his hand again. It took us two years to prepare for the competition.
Parameters Margarita Pasha: 87-60-89, height 174 cm
— You studied in a special program?
— Yes, made it up myself. Caught up in English to look on stage. Regularly visited the gym, care about their figure and health. And when I realized that ready to participate, can apply at the “Miss Ukraine 2019”.
—So you came just to win?
— I do not hide. Neither from the organizers nor from the girls — their rivals. I think I did most everything that depended on me for possession of the crown. ‘ve done my best. On September 13, the day after the contest, the forces literally left me. I realized that I had reached my childhood dream. Then came the pride and confidence that we can go further. I want to say to all the girls who might have been disappointed after the competition: “you Have to try, to work, and then the dream will become a reality despite all obstacles. You must believe in yourself.”
— Had you not had moments of doubt that will reach the finals?
— Was very nervous when standing on stage. Understand that I only need the crown of “Miss Ukraine” and nothing more. Hands grew cold when we are on stage only two left, and one was to become Vice-miss. “Not me!” — swept in the head. So worried they are not aware of what is happening when he called the first Vice-miss. I immediately realized that was crowned “Miss Ukraine 2019”.
“Try not to read comments in social networks, where you poured a pile of dirt”
— Who first drew attention to you in the modeling world?
— It was when I was still at school in Kharkov. I was invited to participate in shows, beauty contests. I was Vice-Queen of Kharkov. The older, wiser and more interesting became, the more appeared likely to win the competition. In fact, beauty is quite a subjective concept. It is important not only how you look but what you have inside.
— Now it is the trend of world beauty contests.
— I’m 24, and I became the most senior member of “Miss Ukraine 2019”. This is perfectly normal, all over the world have long appreciated the more Mature girls — they are mostly accomplished person. Them interesting to watch, they have already received some education. I passed this way, and realize that in twenty years, was still completely not ready for the competition. Especially if we are talking about what you want to win, not just to show up and PR. Better to spend the time to prepare, to come and win. Actually, that’s what I did.
“I immediately realized that was crowned “Miss Ukraine 2019″ so terribly worried,” admitted Margaret
— Know that you are irritated by many girls of their rivals.
— My opponent wasn’t even mentioned. Try not to read their comments on their pages in social networks, where you poured a pile of dirt. May it be on their conscience. I compete only with myself. Don’t like to create idols, as rivals. The girls, of course, considered me his rival. In the camp, where we were preparing for the contest last week, it is very felt. Even energetically. I have experience and I understand what you mean by the looks.
— You represented a danger to them.
They knew that I am one of the leaders of this race. You know, many of the girls reminded me of me twenty years. The same inexperienced, scared experiencing before each performance. Members of the jury and their questions drove them just in a stupor. In the camp the girls were in constant doubt, excitement, nerves. I have no doubt. I’m quite calm attitude to everything that happened. By and large, whatever were the results of the competition, my life did not stop would be. You know, some girl tried on me to be a gossip. There were enough of them in social networks.
— About your patron and plastic surgery?
Exactly. All it has under itself no soil. Envy is a bad quality. I knew that in case of victory, my name will be tarnished. Naturally, were unhappy with the selection of the jury. In fact, none of the winners of “Miss Ukraine” has not gone without criticism, or unfounded accusations. I was not spared too, but I like the development ready.
“Almost ten years I was a vegetarian”
— Don’t you live in Kharkov…
— Having finished a magistracy of the Kharkov Polytechnic Institute, specialty: Manager of foreign economic activity, moved to Kiev. Now I am a student of the Kiev Institute of international relations, I have the defense of the master thesis in international law. I see my future in politics. But that is for later. But today I have other plans.
— Do you have a favorite person?
— No. Try to devote yourself to one thing. Currently extremely busy with the beauty contest. I think if I was a young man, we would have to leave. I don’t think we would be able to combine my rough work and personal life. So even glad it’s gone.
— You are very slim, toned. Never had a weight problem?
— For many years engaged in artistic gymnastics, therefore, the completeness does not suffer. I had quite a tough coach who the girls were limited in the food and made them real lady with a straight back. I still try to maintain a healthy lifestyle. And do it years from fourteen, when she read a book about nutrition.
— How do you eat?
— Do not eat sweet foods that contain TRANS fats. Eat very few starchy foods, eliminating fried and cooked in sunflower oil. Almost ten years was a vegetarian but now eat meat occasionally. Can afford it every three months. They mainly eat fish, seafood and roasted vegetables. I love to cook myself, but lately don’t have time to do it. Falls throughout the day, snacking on bananas and nuts. Sports annealing helps to cope. Many do not realize that sometimes sleeping only two hours a day.
— What are your body measurements?
— 87-60-89, height 174 cm. Weight just over fifty pounds, I can’t control it with weights. Come to the mirror, look at yourself. If all like — well, no — go to the gym.
— Do you think the crown of “Miss world” you will obey?
— I hope so. I dream that Ukraine was among the best in this international competition. At least, will do everything to make this work. Our team has two months to prepare and 15 December to show himself in London.
— As a prize at the “Miss Ukraine” you got the money. Decided how to spend them?
Yet I still can’t dispose of. But I want to give half to your charity project, the rest to spend on the preparations for the “Miss world 2019”. In fact, it will be investing in yourself.
We will remind, the winner of the contest “Miss Ukraine 2019” became known on September 12 during the Grand finals at the Palace “Ukraine”. The event was held in a big way, but not without scandal.
Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”
