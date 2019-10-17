‘I dreamt of Belarus’: the immigrant who left a prestigious job in the US to brew cocoa at home
Three months ago, Alexander Sugar returned to Belarus after nine years of immigration. For those who knew her in new York, the news came as a shock. Why a young, self-actualization in America a woman with a good education, a private English-language radio show, paid work suddenly decides to come back?
Alexandra was interviewed by Alice Ksenevich for the portal lady. tut.by.
Green card laid down on US
— The first time I came to the US in 19 years for the Work and Travel program. Got a job in a hippie shop (part sex shop), as well as a maid of the town of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The summer was unforgettable, but to stay in America I did not intend. Returned to Belarus, continued his studies at the favorite faculty of philosophy and social Sciences of BSU, and a year later my mom won a green card. I have not yet turned 21, and I as a minor was able to immigrate with her. We held interviews in Warsaw, received a green card. I continued to study at BSU, but every summer spent in Provincetown, where I have everything else spun novel. There is another reason, after graduation, to go to the States. Mom had already lived a year in new York.
— Belarusian diploma of higher education you can use.
— Useful in the sense that on the basis of higher education, I was able to enroll in an American graduate school. I applied to multiple schools for programs in sociology, and some of them were immediately accepted. The choice fell on the University Of Massachusetts in Boston, but not a huge school, I remember not liking at the time.
During winter break I went to new York, the New School, a prestigious, progressive, liberal school, founded by German Jews who escaped from Nazi Germany. There I managed to catch the Dean’s office for media communications and to discuss with him the General favorite sociologists. It was love at first discussion! Despite the fact that the admission documents for the spring semester was already closed, Dean was advised to go to the Commission and to ask, not going to make an exception for me. Did. And when I was accepted, then in connection with excellent grades at BGU and recommendations and even given a scholarship that covered 50% of tuition.
— Many people dream to immigrate in new York. All if it fits?
— New York extraordinary! This is a complex, energy intensive, stimulating city. This city is not for slackers, not for lovers of not fucking to do. Here we have a lot of hard work to secure a normal life, more comfortable life. However, the air of freedom here there is nowhere else to be found. The way people carry themselves, how they look, how they behave… It’s the best city for those who like the city life who appreciate having a choice, encyclopedias, who are comfortable in the maelstrom of energies, vibrations, whom attract new experiences, people, all the advanced and daring…
Here you can see a different life: smelly, dirty, beautiful, beautiful. This new York city is reminiscent of India. To secure existence in new York city, I combined my studies in master with three works in the gift shop Hard Rock Cafe, assistant teacher and on the Committee for the organization of student job fair. Two years later I received the degree of master of science in media management (Master of Science in Media Management). Got a job in a big advertising Agency in the advertising Department of the digital Analytics data. In subsequent years, I changed two jobs and rose to the position of Manager of Department on work with clients in large meteoagentstvo. I was good even by the standards of new York the income and growth prospects. A loan of 50 thousand dollars, which I took to learning, I was able to pay for 3 years. It would seem, live and rejoice, but I didn’t feel happy.
Crisis
— The fact that I wasn’t interested in what I was doing eight hours a day. I did what was required of me, but did not aspire to become the best in their field. Humanist and sociologist in the shower, I’m much more than advertising data, were interested in the dynamics of relations in the team who behaves in a meeting who both expressed themselves verbally. I missed the creative outlet, and I’ve produced own radio show on the Internet radio station in Brooklyn, Radio Free Brooklyn, which is called “About love”.
Money not paid for it, but I was willing to work for free: I finally did that I wonder! What was originally conceived as a radio show about romantic relationships, has transformed into a podcast about self-knowledge and understanding of cosmic, unconditional love. I was invited to the Studio of astrologers, teachers of Kundalini yoga, masters of Reiki. Interested in reading books on metaphysics, self-knowledge and various spiritual practices ranging from meditation to visiting the Amazonian jungle.
The deeper I looked into myself, the more I realized that my true purpose is not to work in the advertising business and to help corporations to maximize profits. But what is it? The need to devote most of his life unloved the case crushed, dissatisfaction grew, which eventually led to a nervous breakdown.
It happened last autumn, in the middle of the day, 20 minutes before an important call with a client. I experienced a terrible panic attack: it seemed that the crumbling of the whole world, you can’t do anything to lock on to, fall into the abyss, it loses its meaning, the body feels hot, uncontrolled tears, you don’t know what’s going on and what to do. My boss reacted to the situation with understanding. She followed me out of the room, asked about what happened, sent me home, saying he’ll take care of everything, so I wasn’t worried about the job and immediately consulted with the doctor. As it later turned out, it was my last day in the office. More I wasn’t there.
The reception at the psychiatrist, I can not help. The doctor kept indifferently asked a standard set of questions, wrote a prescription for antidepressants. I am convinced that antidepressants do not help you resolve the true cause of depression. Is numbness of the senses, a person returns to the routine ceases to ask himself questions, but the call of the spirit cannot be crushed completely. It will still be felt, and not always in a pleasant and controlled forms. When I expressed these concerns to the doctor, he indifferent shrugged his shoulders: “Then what are you doing in my office?”.
Guatemala
— I understood that the reason for my failure is not a chemical imbalance, and that I was not doing what the soul is. To defer on this question did not have the strength and meaning. I just turned 31. I knew that new York city is too stimulating and not the best place in order to deal with their mental and emotional problems.
You need to go to a more quiet, warm place. The yoga teacher told about Guatemala, the village of San Marcos on lake Atitlan, nestled among the hills and volcanoes. This place was esteemed sacred by the ancient Mayans, they considered it one of the sources of life. I bought a one way ticket and left. Of course, it was scary. I knew that not going on holiday, not on vacation, but a journey that will define the next important period in my life. At work at the time I had decorated a hospital — three months paid leave. In America there is no stigma of mental disorders, here sympathetic to what people have nervous breakdowns occur and to recover from them takes time. I had some money saved up, so financially I was secure.
San Marcos is an amazing place where I met many like-minded people. People from around the world come to the Holy lake to the in-depth work on the self, meditation, spiritual practices to see their true self.
In meditation centers and yoga studios-San Marcos, master classes, meditation, releasing dance and cacao ceremony. I started to learn all the things that I was wondering: has taken courses in metaphysics, astrology, Kabbalah, Reiki, massage of the abdomen, received a certificate of yoga teacher. In total, training took six months, it was intense. The stay in San Marcos was intense: it is a kind of spiritual incubator in which all the facades fall away, and the inside comes out. For many people, such honesty with ourselves is unbearable agony.
Local cocoa made in the tradition of the ancient Maya is a great helper in a transformational way. I fell in love with this healing elixir with the first ceremony held by the daughter of a local shaman. The ability of cocoa gently “tell” about the main thing helped me to see my new calling is to help others see the most important about itself, its essence. In my practice, I have combined yoga, Tarot cards, Reiki, the healing power of Guatemalan cacao, and elements of shamanism. Started teaching in local hotels and hostels.
I liked my new life, and if someone said that will not pass also half a year as I’ll be spending a cacao ceremony in Belarus, I would not have believed, but as they say, you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.
“There was a feeling that down the sky”
At some point, I began to dream dreams about Belarus. I wondered why Belarus and not new York, not America? The call of his native land was so strong that I decided to follow him. A Belarus took two suitcases. One — the Essentials (acquired over 9 years in the US I gave away to friends, donated to the needy), in the other — shamanic drum and briquettes Guatemalan cocoa.
Arriving in Belarus, went to Nesvizh, his hometown. Although I didn’t have high expectations, I thought the relationship with mother earth will give me energy lifting. Turned out a little differently. On the third day in Belarus, you cover me with apathy, sadness, decreased pressure, didn’t want anything to do but eat and sleep. There was a feeling that down the sky. Despite the fresh in comparison with new York air, it became harder to breathe.
Before, when he came to Belarus for a few weeks to see my family and friends, I did not feel such pridavlennogo. I enjoyed spending time, walks in lovely places, the time passed quickly on the rise. Perhaps it was from the holiday feeling of “I’m on vacation”.
After three months of living in Belarus I started “grounded” and get used to what is around. However, Minsk is not a city from which I left 9 years ago. Fashionable, fast, expensive (some of the prices comparable with the prices of new York), the guys are riding on scooters, a wide variety of activities, entertainment and movements… It’s great! But just an insane amount of machines, I never noticed that before, and now, walking along the Avenue in 4-5 PM, see the cars stuck in traffic jams.
Looking for girls who notice that beautiful, but not unique, as before, and some of the same beauty. Don’t know if instagram is to blame, as I don’t crash it and don’t know about the latest trends in fashion, but the heyday of tattooed eyebrows in Minsk, I strongly dampens the natural beauty. Maybe Belarusians still strong mental attitude that you need to look “decent”, and that, God forbid, what others think?
Even I, after nine years of living in new York and eight months in Guatemala began to give in to it! After the grandmother asked not to tell the neighbor that I quit my job in new York and now does “normal” not engaged, I got upset. You have to stop and remind about the uniqueness of his life path as any other.
It is noticeable that the purchasing power of the townspeople has grown. On the one hand, people have long awaited choice, access to better quality services and products. On the other, I see a bias in favor of consumption. In a store, shopping center or go — there are always crowds of people.
My father went to a bus tour of the Baltic States, as our guide instead of telling interesting facts from the history and culture of the cities, showing where the best what to buy and how many liters of alcohol you can bring to Belarus. I have the feeling that it became an organic part of Belarusian mentality is to go abroad in order to consume, to purchase more affordable alcohol, to dress up.
About alcohol is a touchy subject, of course. I see a drunken, old-person friends in Nesvizh, learn about early deaths-Heart from such pain.
At the same time in Minsk rapidly growing niche HLS, there are supporters of minimalism and conscious consumption, develop different ecofriendly movement, people are more open to the new. More such innovators and initiatives in the province!
Cocoa therapy “of Kahawa”
That in Vitebsk region the festival Right, I learned from a friend immediately returned home. As a man looking for his place, and place is looking for her man — this is the essence of synergy. I went to the “Right” Guatemalan cacao, shamanic drums, held several workshops and ceremonies which found great response among the participants. Name your project “Kahawa”, combining the Belarusian word “sure which sounds” and “Kahane”.
Guatemalan cacao ceremonial spill has nothing to do with cocoa powder, which is sold in stores. It is one hundred percent cocoa mass, without added sugar which in the production retains as cocoa powder and cocoa butter. It is in the oil are essential nutrients and vitamins, stabilising insulin levels, blood pressure, improve the condition of skin and hair.
Theoretically, the cocoa beans can survive because they contain the necessary proteins, fats, carbohydrates and amino acids. The Maya Indians respectfully called cocoa divine elixir. Thanks to the theobromine cacao is energizing, which is enough for the whole day, works better intuition, increases creativity.
Over the past three months with my cocoa I went to a Night of gongs in Sablah, the festival “Karan” (held near Berezino), visited several eco-villages and hamlets, where they live progressive Belarusian downshifters. It’s the guys who left town to be closer to nature, to live freer and safer, to cultivate the land, grow organic food. Some of them work remotely, someone living solely on subsistence farming.
The movement to self-knowledge and transformation of values, though small, but there. Belarus, fortunately, does not remain aloof. While I’m here, I want to share the culture of ceremonial cacao with fellow countrymen.
I am currently looking for venues for ceremonies, conduct negotiations with the yoga. This coming Friday, October 18, we with sound SoundHealing school will hold a joint ceremony with the use of cocoa and gongs. And October 27 will be held open my personal cacao ceremony in the Studio Yogi Bogi in Uruchcha.
The interest in cacao ceremonies Belarusians have. The main difficulty is to ensure the availability of the ceremony for the Belarusians, while recouping costs. The very cocoa and its transportation from Guatemala expensive. The cost of rent in Minsk is quite large. Plus my role of guide and moderator of the ceremony. All this is not in the lowest cost for the participants, and I want to try this magic potion could. On the other hand, in Minsk one yoga class costs about $ 15 and an hour of work with a therapist for about 70 rubles. These factors I’m considering to find a “middle ground”.
My cacao ceremony lasts 2.5−3 hours, depending on the occasion and number of people. Usually during the ceremony we meditate, practice mindfulness, share experiences, and, of course, cocoa. The day before the ceremony, I’m asking people not to eat meat or drink alcohol. Cocoa also is a great complement to the practice of sound meditation, liberation dance, art therapy.
By the way, do not be afraid of the word “shamanism”. For me it is a grateful and reverent attitude to life. Even from a simple trip to the store to do the ceremony, if kindly contact the dealer to smile; selecting an Apple, mentally thank the farmer who raised it. When you know from personal experience (not from external sources such as social networking or trendy exercise guru) that everything in the world is interconnected, he finally becomes a home for you. So I’m not tied to the idea of staying in Belarus, fly to new York, Guatemala or somewhere else. Unmistakable solution to come from the heart.