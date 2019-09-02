‘I feel this awful smell’: the street in new York filled up with dead carcasses. VIDEO
The Department of sanitation of city of new York has confirmed that they are investigating who is responsible for the shipment of chicken carcasses left scattered on one of the blocks in all of Brooklyn Friday morning.
311 complaints about the chicken parts, clogging of bond street between Wyckoff and Bergen in Boerum hill, appeared shortly before 9 o’clock in the morning. By 10 am the representative of the health service said that the watering machine is to remove the remaining residues on the street.
Neighbors discussed this scene in shock and disgust.
“I feel this terrible smell,” added James Millard.
Witnesses reported that the truck with the chicken stopped at a red light on the Wyckoff street and bond street with a partially open back door. They said that the car accelerated on a green light, and the rear door opened. Parts of chicken carcasses have fallen out when the car went to the street of Bergen.
“It’s pretty shocking, said Jesse Cole, who lives on the stretch of bond street, dotted with chicken body parts. — I am a vegan so for me this is particularly disgusting.”
In the second half of the day on Friday remained unclear who was responsible for the incident, but a spokesman for the Department of sanitation said that the city conducts an investigation, and added that may follow fines for debris and possible health disorders.