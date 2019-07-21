I fell in love with Madonna, it was not only sexuality but also power, — Jean-Paul Gaultier (photo)
Jean-Paul Gaultier is considered one of the most talented designers of our time. Looking at this full of energy and new ideas of the Frenchman, it is hard to believe that in April he was 67 years old. On the other hand, Gauthier is already so long surprises and often shocks the world with their creativity that sometimes seem — he always was!
Famous couturiers willingly communicates with journalists, but this usually happens “on the ground” — during the screenings of its collection or any of the ceremonies and film premieres where he is often invited. For the long and detailed conversation from Gaultier is just not enough time. His new fascination is a musical Freak Fashion Show (“Fashion show freaks”), which is already almost a year in the legendary Parisian cabaret Folies Bergere. This life story of Jean-Paul. In August, the show goes on a tour of Europe. Gauthier is very proud of this project.
Perhaps it is because of him the famous fashion designer and has agreed to give a great interview with the British journalist guy Kelly. The fact that the first adopts the Fashion Freak Show in London, and Gauthier understands to the extent that the musical will appeal to the British public, the success of the entire tour.
“FACTS” received the exclusive right to publish an interview with Jean Paul Gaultier in Ukraine from The Interview People. The designer invited Kelly to his Paris workshop. The journalist immediately drew attention to the fact that couturier is opposite of a discount clothing store and next to one of the usual network of fast food restaurants which specializiruetsya on different salads. Neither you expensive boutiques or restaurants with Michelin stars. And it is a historical quarter of the capital Mare, located between Bastille and république. He is considered one of the most fashionable in Paris.
Secretary Gauthier graciously welcomed the guest and invited to sit down on the sofa, upholstered with black velvet. “Jean Paul is sitting on this couch” — said the assistant, pointing to a stylish sofa opposite. “He’s a bit delayed, sorry. He had an important client”, — added the Secretary and left.
Kelly was left alone in the office. Rather, there were more than a dozen mannequins dressed in costumes created by Gaultier in different years. This retrospective instantly reminded of important milestones in the career of the designer and the celebrities with whom he worked and continues to work. And the guy who intended to ask Jean-Paul exclusively about Fashion Freak Show, instantly changed the plan of the forthcoming conversation.
See also: my client Danielle Steele six thousand pairs of shoes interview with Christian Louboutin
After a few minutes in the office rushed to his master. Gautier was in all black: shirt, jeans, shoes on his feet “military” brand Chelsea. Completely gray, short hair, shaved whiskey. And, as always, a caricature of the French accent…
Bonjour, Bonjour, Bonjour! I Jean-Paul! But you obviously already know. I’m sorry to have kept you waiting, but I had a fitting. Rather, the fitting was Mylene Farmer (famous French singer. — Ed.). She is my Muse. We worked together for many years, and I could not, had no right to re-schedule the appointment. Invented for the new show Mylene stunning outfit. Black velvet corset of the many straps. Belts, belts, belts! A lot of belts. And red jumpsuit. Like tongues of flame. But it is a soft fire, warm, not dangerous. Imagined this way?
“A neighbor saw my sketches of clothes, send them to Carden. I myself would never have ventured on such a step”
— You are all very vividly described, Jean-Paul. Thank you for agreeing to meet with me.
— This is for me a great pleasure, honor. I don’t cheat. So. I have long not fooling anyone. I don’t need it. And now fair warning: we were not more than an hour. Then this simple young man, my Secretary, whom you have met, takes me to another meeting. No, not an interview. This is a business meeting. I assure you he will get me out of here by force if deemed necessary. Here, already glancing at his watch.
— Then let’s not waste time. Say you decided to make a musical about his life, because this genre is so popular? “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Rocketman”…
— No, I got the idea for this from the 80-ies. I wanted to create a real Revue with elements of the fashion show. But I don’t know how to write. God, that was awesome! I mean, I’m not a writer and not a playwright. I detail the idea in his imagination and can explain it to anyone. If you want to, it’s such a visual drama.
Jean-Paul Gaultier claims that the idea of the musical he was born in 80-e years
— I had the pleasure in this just to make sure…
You about Mylene Farmer? This is nonsense. So, to describe in two words the image. And then the whole idea! I also like to arrange auditions. And this is also encouraged. Only deal with models tired back in the 80s. And I took the girls for the shows in the Nightclubs of Paris and London. It was fun, and most importantly, fresh. They looked different. But my outfits looked otherwise agree. By the way, that’s why I wanted to work with Madonna. I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her clip Holiday. It was not only sexy, but also real power. She has power over people. But to walk the runway she didn’t know how. It would penalize all the modeling agencies in the world. I only liked it. I saw on the catwalk not another model, but the bright personality — Her!
See also: Style “oversize” will soon go out of fashion, and supershort skirts will be the trend — Miuccia Prada
Madonna in Gaultier
Your close cooperation began with Madonna in 1990?
— Yes, and it became the stimulus for me to pursue a career. And possibly to live. In the same year my friend died, Francis Manoj. We have lived together for nearly 15 years. It was a wonderful year. I met him in 1975. He was friends with one of my buddies. I said: “What a handsome! What a pity that he’s not gay…” But it soon became clear that Francis was not sure of their sexual orientation. And it was just a period of experimentation in his life. We spent the weekend together, and everything cleared up…
Francis Managem (left), Gaultier (right) has lived for nearly 15 years
— And when you are done with your orientation?
Oh, this happened in adolescence. I was 13 years old. My grandmother gave me to read a novel. And there was gay, and he had sex with other men. And Francis and I met when I was 23 years old. For me all was already clear. Manoj was not only a loyal friend but also a wonderful business partner. He was sensitive to the trends of the market. Sure, its commercial success I owe solely to Francis. I’ve never had real business acumen.
I’m sorry, but it’s hard to believe! You create your fashion Empire from the ground up. And today the trademark Gaultier is estimated at $ 250 million…
— Yes, it is, but there would be no brand Gaultier, if not Manoj. I see mistrust in your eyes. Okay, now explain. At age 18 I took on the work of the great Pierre Cardin. However, this was not my merit. Just one of our neighbors saw my sketches of clothes, send them to Carden. And I was invited for an interview. I myself would never have ventured on such a step. Cardin was a genius! Today this reason no one speaks. I have the feeling that it was written off. It’s not fair. His ideas live on in modern fashion just as they lived 50-60 years ago.
And all because Pierre always wanted something new, new, new. You know his motto? Fashion needs not to impress people but to inspire them. First of all it concerns high fashion — Haute couture. When Pierre took me to work all around, including its designers, used just the right proportions, clean lines. I liked the freedom, the mix of all fabrics and styles. Everyone said that I always make serious mistakes in his sketches. And Cardin smiled and said, “Young man, search for the best ideas in your mistakes.” He inspired me to be free and crazy.
The July show Gaultier collection autumn-winter 2019-2020
But the same Carden taught me a severe lesson. He appointed me as an assistant in his Studio. And so I prepared his first collection for the House of Cardin. Everything went very well. And I, without telling anyone, went on a six-weeks rest. When I came back, it turned out that I was fired. You know, I was sure that at work all the same as in school. You study until June or July, and then going on vacation until September. Wrong… And I had to find a new job. Nearly five years went to apprentice at Jacques Esterel and Jean Patou. They were not given any creative freedom. I was out of breath.
Read also: the fashion clothing that was worn in the 80-ies of the last century designer Jean Grinfeld
In 1974, Cardin decided that I learned my lesson, and took me over to myself. I was so happy! A year later, as I was saying, we met Francis. And he began to convince me to open his own workshop, to work under his own name. I was shocked. I explained to him that it’s not customary. There are houses with a world name — Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent. And young designers working for them. Maybe in 20 years I think. And Francis answered: “what about Kenzo Takada?” And I had nothing. Indeed, Kenzo, in 1965, came from Japan to France. No one knew him. He hardly spoke French. But already in 1970 he opened his own House of Kenzo. And Paris was crazy! Kenzo was everywhere. However, he sewed ready-to-wear — pret-a-porter. And all argued that it is also a huge field for creativity.
I really wanted to take the risk. But I felt compelled to Carden — all that did for me! Still Francis had me convinced, and Pierre blessed. And in 1976, I showed his first collection as Jean-Paul Gaultier. The show took place at the Paris planetarium. Then all the famous designers have preached the so-called Paris of the rural style. I was not interested. I showed another fashion — biker leather jackets, the dresses of floor mats for the table. My colleagues were shocked, and people liked it. Since then, I tell you, everything is in the moment, tradition, trend, to me, is of no interest. I’m not touching that. Much more interesting to create trends.
“Early in high heels I jumped the stairs and everything was fine. And recently, at the party could barely stand”
— It is difficult to disagree. To recall your collection 1984 “Man as object”. You have entered then the fashion for kilts.
— Isn’t it just? I first brought on the catwalk models tattooed, transgender, models, plus size, disabled. First shock! Then comes the understanding and acceptance that everyone is different. You know, I never had goals to call for something. I am not the Messiah. But with fashion, with clothes to sew and offer to others, a lot can be told about modern society and its problems, about politics, about sex. And I do it. But it was Francis who convinced me to create my own business. In addition, he inspired me to do pret-a-porter. And then I went back to Haute couture. Therefore, his death became for me a heavy blow. And in that moment the Madonna gave me a big order.
— Before you met her?
— Not very well, — says Jean Paul Gaultier. — In 1985, she chose my dress for the ceremony American Music Awards (the second largest after the Grammys, the American music awards. — Ed.). We talked a little. And in 1990, she suddenly turned to me with the order 358 outfits for her and her dancers! She was going on a world tour Blond Ambition. I was in a deep depression. Francis died of AIDS. I loved it. And felt guilty, although it was not. But I didn’t want to continue the work that we created together, life is not worth living. I honestly explained Madonna. She listened to me and said, “Jean-Paul, and don’t you think are going to betray a loved one? Isn’t that would you, Francis?” And I plunged headlong into work. Madonna was right. My cone-shaped bras and corsets created for her show, made a splash. I filled up the proposals.
— You about the movie?
— Yes, Luc Besson asked me to work on the film “the Fifth element”. He was sure that only I can create the “clothes of the future”. It was a very interesting experience. And he liked it, apparently, not only me. Pedro Almodovar has called me already three of his film “Kika”, “Bad education,” “the Skin I live in”. There was also “the cook, the thief, his wife & her lover” by Peter Greenaway. And “City of lost children” by Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet. All these films became cult. And I had a hand in this. I was very pleased when in 2012 I became the first in the history of Cannes film festival fashion designer included in the jury of the competition. Anyway, that to receive the “Palme d’or”!
Read also: I Never thought that he would give up meat, but being a vegetarian I like: Naomi Campbell
— Who else from known musicians and actors you have worked closely?
— I made costumes for Kylie Minogue and her tour KylieX2008. I bought many outfits especially for any important ceremonies. All is remember! Marion Cotillard in my dress received “Oscar” in 2008. She played Edith Piaf. Easier just to call names — Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Rihanna, cate Blanchett. It’s all a beautiful woman, versed in fashion. By the way, my collaboration with Madonna continues in full swing. I created a collection of costumes for her new tour Madame X. She wanted more black, more leather. Something Gothic. And then I got the idea. I said to Madonna, “Honey, you were Frida Kahlo, Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe. It was the turn of Joan of Arc”. She asked: “And who or what I had declared a Holy war?” “Age!” I replied.
“One dress Haute couture is more expensive than the annual payment on the mortgage”
— Do you care about your own age?
— Thoughts in the head. A little while, and I’m 70. Someone will say that it’s time to think about a successor or heir. But I don’t want to think about it. After all, in life so much more interesting! Perhaps it’s time to take stock? To be honest, I’m more concerned about the age and my weight. I gained a few extra pounds. All because it became less move.
You don’t say.
— Thanks for the compliment, but I can see the truth. I have a pair of shoes on very high heels. Recently I was in them at a party. So, I used these shoes, rode the stairs up and down, and all was in order. And now barely stood. Felt thick and clumsy, like a Labrador under cocaine.
— You have now friend?
Yes. You know, he is Greek! Don’t know why I said that.
— You have a boyfriend?
— No, I do not hide it. He is a Greek. What does it matter? It doesn’t matter. It is important that we have a few years together. Live in Paris and often travel together to Greece. I like it there. The inspiration comes. The sketches turn out awesome.
— Who would you still like to wear? Say, Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle?
— If to speak about the British Royal family, I’m interested in older lady. A real English lady. Sample the finest taste — Elizabeth II. For her dreamed at least once of something to sew. She knows her age, she has her own opinion and she does not care for the vagaries of fashion. The Queen herself creates fashion (Secretary politely slips Gaultier photos in which Queen Elizabeth II is depicted on the celebration of the anniversary of the allied landing in Normandy. — Ed.). Here, we’ll see. Perfect pink color. The only remark to the stylists of Her Majesty — the upholstery in the carriage I would have done pink.
— You have a good attitude to the British, apparently.
— Oh, Yes. I really like the British. That’s why I was so worried Brexit. On the one hand, I understand the British. They have always lived on the Islands. So their mentality is based on isolation. And I respect that. The British used to follow their own laws and traditions. On the other hand, I really like the idea of a United Europe. First of all, when it comes to culture. And I understand that in the case of Brexit someone cheated the British. When I was a kid, politicians just did what he lied, lied, lied. Alas, I will soon be 70, and they continue to lie, lie, lie. One hope for the young. They see the world differently and want a real change. And you are only fit for the bar’s policy.
— Sorry, what policy?
— This is what I call it. When two or three people sitting at the bar drinking and discussing politics. They are all unhappy, but do not decide anything. And most importantly, do not want to solve or change something. To criticize others, sipping wine or beer, easier and more familiar.
Five years ago you closed your unit doing clothing. Why? After all, pret-a-port has brought you success.
— Everything changed. Sew today too many clothes. Nobody is not buying. And it continues to sew. There are even companies that burn some new clothes, just to not lower prices. Madness! Early movie stars chasing you, so you wore them. Today, fashion designers run for the stars, so they agreed to advertise their clothes. And you pay them, not they you. I don’t like it. Not the money but the principle. I don’t like the way the things work. I decided to limit the collections of Haute couture. In high fashion the laws have not changed.
— Let me get back to your musical.
— With pleasure!
— It starts with the fact that the Teddy bear Nana gets a sex-change operation. This allegory?
— In a certain sense. Although Nan is a real bear. This is my first Muse! Now he had long retired. Carefully stored in a cardboard box in my house. If we still have time, I can tell this story in detail (Secretary unhappy nods. — Ed.). Yay! We were allowed. All my childhood was spent in Paris. My father was an accountant, his mother worked as a typist. Ordinary French family a small income. Parents loved me very much, but my upbringing was mainly the maternal grandmother.
Marie was an amazing woman. Everyone knew her in our district. She did massage and makeup at home. All the local ladies came to Marie. And they discussed everything — fashion, attitudes toward men, and family problems. And grandma gave all the tips. She was respected and loved. And I was sitting quietly in the corner and watched all this. Absorbed these conversations like a sponge. And for some reason I stopped liking men. I only heard about how they are rude and stupid, thick-skinned and lazy. I was four when I suddenly asked my parents to buy me the doll. Mom and dad looked at each other and replied sternly: “the Boy should not play with dolls. This is wrong. Better we will give you a Teddy bear”.
So I had Nana. Parents could not understand why I gave it a female name, but I let it go. A few years later Marie told me to watch a TV presentation Folies Wegdere. I was ecstatic! The next day I pulled out a couple of feathers from her mother’s brush to dust and put them to Nan. Later already stole grandma’s lipstick and blush. So Nana became a cabaret dancer. You know what? The same conical bra Madonna first tried Nana! Of course, I exaggerate a little. I just stole my moms pyramid paper sacks that women then used for bras, and my bears have appeared in the chest.
That is Marie inspired me to become a fashion designer. And the grandmother did not even know. Just a kid I well remember one of her tips, most of those for whom it went, all the ladies of our district. “Change your hairstyle or buy a new dress — and your life will change too”, said Marie. And I was sitting in a corner and was represented by one or another lady in different clothes. And in everything agreed with grandma.
I will say this is a very sad thing. Many of the wonderful designers that I love and respect, stopped working. They don’t create clothes. For example, Christian Lacroix and Yohji Yamamoto. They went out of business. This is not surprising. Today one dress Haute couture is more expensive than the annual payment on the mortgage! Others could not stand the stress and addicted to alcohol or drugs. John Galliano and Marc Jacobs, for example. Alexander McQueen and even suicide. And the main reason, I think, is that they are all tired. I started my career very early. My secret of success is that I still love the job they do. No, it is not the right word. I’m still a child playing their favorite game.
“I wanted to make himself important in the eyes of others. And I lied”
Your musical part of the game?
— If you want. Life is a complicated thing. You British need to remember the wonderful ads of the newspaper the Guardian. It was played in 1986 for all British TV channels. The street is a businessman with a briefcase in hand. It is rapidly catching up with the skinhead and grabs the hand. The image pauses for a moment. Viewers believe that skinhead now hit the businessman grabs the briefcase… And suddenly skinhead businessman sharply pulls to the side, and on the very spot where he just was, the top falling brick. It turns out that the skinhead saved the man. A fantastic advertising! Not everything in our lives is the way we think.
In the beginning of our conversation you said that for a long time to tell the truth, because you no longer need to lie. Please explain his words.
Okay. Before I got a job for Carden, I had a lot of complexes. And chief among them was the fact that I was afraid to be uninteresting. I just wanted to draw attention to himself, to make himself important in the eyes of others. And I was lying. And comforted myself that it’s just my harmless fantasies. For example, I could say: “I Saw the girl on the cover of the latest issue of Elle? So this is my cousin”. Of course, beauty was not my relative. When I got the job, then continued to lie for the same reason — fear of being uninteresting. Over time, I realized that the true interest can only be what you create. Since the need to lie anymore. Voila!
Translation of Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (the original Guy Kelly/ The Telegraph Magazine/The Interview People).
.
Recall that in 2018 the “FACTS” published 36 exclusive interviews with foreign celebrities. Well, the most interesting quotes from these interviews we have gathered here.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter