I had a feeling of guilt: the unexpected recognition of leading “the battle of psychics”

Wednesday, October 2 kicks off the 20th season of the mystical project “Battle of psychics” (STB). The new season of the producers is defined as the time of secrets and revelations, for the first time in the history of reality TV the new members will reveal the secrets of the most famous and powerful psychics of the world. .
Longtime host of “Battle…” Pavel Kostitsyn in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told about the most extreme shooting star guests of the season and mysterious coincidences.
— Paul, “the Battle of psychics” can compete in longevity, perhaps only with the program “Karaoke on the Maidan”!
That’s for sure! Igor Kondratyuk — two veterans of the Ukrainian television. But gunpowder in powder flasks still available! And, of course, having gone through many difficulties over the last 12 years of the ethers, we are still in the ranks and trying to be interesting to our audience. This season is unique in that we managed to persuade the most brilliant psychics the past seasons to reveal their innermost secrets. Honestly, my team thought that we know everything about our psychics but it turned out, was wrong. Each soul is a stone that they will be able to finally lose.
— Whose secrets will be revealed?
— It will be the psychics who persist in their practice not only outside the frame and in the frame — in the project “psychics lead the Investigation” Alena Kurilova, Larissa the Gutan, ruby Cybulski, Suren Gulakyan.
By the way, the surprises began at the stage of casting. We were surprised by the appearance of a participant in the 14th season of “the Battle…” Arman Cybulski, which last time before the final went the distance and actually lost his wife — Ruby Cybulski. They have Rubina’s such a bright, beautiful, passionate Gypsy love. And a very different confrontation in a professional plane. We watched and asked: why did he come back? It turned out, Arman wants to take revenge, because all this time he could not accept their loss.
— Who in the new season will be more representatives of light or dark magic?
— You know, it’s hard to answer this question. Many psychics say that white magic does not exist. These practices can’t get around in my work its dark side. And people who say they are “white and fluffy witch”, the psychics call a “windbag”. In fact, in his practice on “Battle…” I have repeatedly seen proof. Anyway, during the rituals of magic, they look in the dark side of the human soul.
— What shot was the most extreme?
Is the traditional test of “Duel”, during which the psychics get to know each other, probing for strengths and weaknesses of competitors. It was held this time in an incredibly beautiful and at the same time a very dangerous and treacherous place — on the rocks Buksky canyon that in the Cherkasy region. The conditions were extreme. The loser of the duel party jumped down into the raging river! The height of the cliff more than 20 meters. For most of our psychics it was a serious test of emotional strength. Despite the fact that organized shooting taking into account all safety standards, every time someone flew down to me became not on itself. There was a feeling that I’m going there! And I had guilt that I have them and send back.
— Known to be a co-host of “Battle of psychics” joined Nadezhda Matveeva.
— Nadya — nerazleyvoda. Great friends behind the scenes, and in the frame do not divide, who gets the most tasty piece of cake. Always a pleasure clearly and professionally to work together. Nadia understands the specifics of our project. I think we’d make a wonderful leading pair.
— What this season is hiding behind the regular column “Screen”?
Is the mystery of one of the winners of “Battle of psychics.” Appears very painful story associated with the ancestral curse. The test will be debunked biggest fear of this man’s life.
But “Mr. X” of the 20th season was the singer Natalia Mogilevskaya. Before the project we knew that she has her own belief about the afterlife. I am sure that, despite all the skepticism, all the Natasha was broadcast during the test, she believes in subtle matter and the world beyond. She knows that similar things should be treated very carefully, so participants were greeted with perfect protection — sitting in the Lotus position, legs crossed and hands. Who knows, it’s the first and simplest way to protect from negative energy. If she hadn’t feared that psychics can somehow look into her soul, somehow to affect her or to harm, it would have taken an open stance and welcomed the participants, only a skeptical smile.
— How she reacted to the word of psychics?
— Natasha — a tough, smart woman. Here the question is not whether she believes in psychics, and how could withstand the pressure with which the participants of the 20th season, tried to penetrate into the most secret corners of her soul. And when they did, she was hard to hold the blow, she was getting nervous. And sometimes very dignified situation, and showed that, in principle, and she wasn’t born yesterday. I really believe that in India, she opened some secret knowledge.
