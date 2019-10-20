I hate myself: shocking confession of a member of “X-factor” (video)
Auditions for the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB) coming to an end. Next Saturday, October 26 will be the last broadcast, and then the participants will move to a training camp. There will be a division into groups and the coaches will make the final decision about who gets to live broadcasts of the project. In this season there will be five, and the winner will be known before the new year.
In the sixth edition of the anniversary season of the vocal show “X-factor” on the STB invited members of the jury were Georgian singer and ex-judge of the project of Nino Katamadze and the world star Alessandro Safina. At the judges ‘ table, they temporarily took the place of Nastya Kamensky and Igor Kondratyuk.
Be the first to conquer the judges ‘ Quartet came the 14-year-old Maria Boyarko and the young singer is well managed! In addition to the four “Yes,” Mary heard a lot of compliments from the judges. And Nino Katamadze said he would adopt the girl.
Another participant was also lucky to hear a positive assessment from the judges and get a ticket to training camp. Zinovy Karach said that he had heard about how it is to participate in the “X-factor” and performing in live broadcasts. His girlfriend Olga Garina — conquered vocal show last season. Moreover, together with Olga, the headline plays the main role of Quasimodo in the famous musical Notre Dame de Paris.
Hall blew the band Furman trash polka band — a musical group who created Alex Big — brother Sergei is Large, the husband of the singer Alena Vinnitsa.
— I see you in our project, you go to training camp, congratulated the team Olya Polyakova.
A member of the principal cast Julia Bordunova hall met with standing applause. The girl protects the country in the Donbass. “X-factor” Julia came with its counterparts, because the application for the project filed by the commander of her company.
Olya Polyakova asked the girl, if she is not scared to fight, at that Yulia joked that much worse to stand before the judges on stage. She performed the song TAYANNA “Fabulous Inca”, and then heard the applause. The judges and the audience stood up and thanked the girl and all the Ukrainian military over to civilian life. Julia got three “Yes” and then was in training camp.
Got to the next round and Kristina Mutamba singer, who works as a backup singer Irina Bilyk and wants to feel home on the stage.
Conquered the judges and ex-host of the “Phenomenon” on STB, 42-year-old Georgy Koldun. “Rare for us to draft come such nice people,” — said Danilko. Olga Polyakova asked, married to George, to which he replied, Thu flask is in search of their pairs.
— I was curious to try their hand at the “X-factor”, — admitted “FACTS” Georgy Koldun. I know the process of filming on the channel from the inside and know all will be very efficiently and professionally. In my desire to go on stage, there is nothing supernatural. Rather, it is a coincidence. Just now I have quite a lot of recitals, and at some point wanted to find a new audience. In any case, the “X-factor” — the ability to Express themselves in a new music direction. For this I am ready to give it all you got!
Touching was the story of the participant from Belarus Victoria Petrovich. She was in jail for 14 years for manslaughter.
— I defended myself, but it’s still killed a man, I understood it, remembered Vika. — I hate myself still for it, hate for the fact that deprived the child of the father. Even if he was a bad father, but he was the father.
In the colony of Victoria began writing songs and on the stage of “the X factor” sang his composition.
— That’s right, you came here, ‘said the girl Andriy Danylko. — Sing your songs, spread in the network and, for sure, you have fans.
Victoria got two Yes and two no’s from the judges and not passed on.
— I am grateful for any comments you may have — said to the judges of Victoria.
Latest lit on the stage of “X-factor” Odessa group “Fuji”. The boys sang the original song, for which he received four “Yes” and applause of the audience. About my impressions of the performance on stage vocal show they said “FACTS”.
— We are happy that we are through and can show what you are capable of. Everyone asks, what do we have for the name of the group? Fuji — this Apple variety, bred by the Japanese, but after the broadcast and comment as Olya Polyakova, we have pineapple, artichoke and lime (laughing — Ed.).
We came to the “X-factor” when our song “don’t forget” got in rotation on radio. I just wanted to have not only heard, but saw. Because the songs you know, but in the face — not identificeret. I hope that “X-factor” will give us recognition. By the way, we write songs for other artists. Recently Viktor Pavlik presented our song “Konvalija”.
– As estimate the performance on “X factor”?
We went on stage and just was terribly slow! Palms were cold with nerves. Although usually we are much relaxed, and there was somehow closed.
– Last season of the “X-factor”, by the way, won a musical group.
— If we win, we will have the Finance to promote their creativity. Just so many good songs that it’s easy to get lost among them. For the sake of participation in “X-factor” we are ready to work on his vocals. Hear true criticism from the judges, who said that energy we have is cool, but the vocals need to pressurize. But we will work on ourselves to transform disadvantages into advantages.
