I have a heart attack: what to do?
Heart attack is one of the most common problems with the cardiovascular system. His victims, unfortunately, are not only elderly, but also young people. In such a situation it is important to know how to act and what to do. Read more – will be discussed in our material.
Symptoms of a heart attack
A person with a heart attack and downed observed a rapid pulse. The patient’s condition is usually close to fainting. He may be strong, oppressive, burning pain, which is usually stationed in the area of the sternum, in the heart. Can also be excessive sweating.
In addition, common heart attack symptoms include:
- Shortness of breath;
- Nausea and vomiting;
- Cold sweat;
- Discomfort in upper body including the arms, neck, back, jaw or stomach;
- Dizzy or faint.
What to do during a heart attack?
First and foremost, you can not lose a second, if all the signs were there. Wrong actions can harm the man who has a heart attack. Urgent need to call an ambulance.
In such a situation it is necessary to cause a person to cough. The air to inhale deeply, on exhale – cough. This breathing exercise should be performed every 2 seconds, will cause the heart to contract, this will contribute to better blood circulation, saturate the lungs with oxygen. So the patient will have little time to wait for doctors.
It is also necessary to arrange a man with a heart attack comfortable: sitting or reclining, so that the head remained raised. With neck and thorax it is necessary to remove all the clothes, so as not to embarrass respiration.
Taking medications better to leave before arrival of physicians. Only doctors can prescribe the necessary drugs in this situation. The sooner treated, the better for the patient. When you call an ambulance, be sure to specify that you have a suspected heart attack. But don’t panic, the extra excitement can hurt.
During a heart attack should not take caffeine, any food, to smoke, to stand, to walk. Even if the patient was better, in any case not to do so. Doctors have to wait, observing bed rest.
Not to give yourself a heart attack, it is necessary to protect your heart. Less nervous, do not consume alcohol, not to smoke, not to get coffee. It is shown, moderate exercise, quality sleep for eight hours. This will keep the heart healthy.
