I injured my rib: the sudden recognition of the participant “s Tancu with stars”
For the second broadcast of the new season of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) are the leaders still a couple of famous gymnasts Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov. His next show they devoted to the legendary singer Madonna. Anna went to the floor, despite the fact that the day before he suffered a serious rib injury. Brilliantly performed by the dance satisfied all of the judges placing the pair on 29 points. But the audience in social networks are increasingly saying that Rizatdinova like a professional gymnast on the project are easier than others.
In an exclusive comments “FACTS” Anna told of how she helps in dance, gymnastics and what kind of setting she wants.
— I do not even know that it is easier to retrain your gym based or re-learn the basics of ballroom dancing, ‘said Anna. Because ballroom dancing does not come into contact with the artistic gymnastics. I am proud that I have stretching. This is my big plus. We can do with your partner a good support. But because of them I injured myself squarely in the second broadcast, we decided to simplify support.
— How many hours daily do you spend on training?
– In different ways. The Paso Doble for the first broadcast we are already so processed that the choreographers we even stopped. In order to perform well in the second broadcast, had to work five or six hours a day. Actually I want to do the Rumba. I wish she got us so hot!.. Directly to blazing fire!
Recall that after the first broadcast of the third season of the show famous choreographer, judge of the Vlad Yama caused a wave of indignation in the network, declaring the contest “Cup of Dmitry Komarov” to determine the worst dancers.
