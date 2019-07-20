I Jaguar-Pace equipped with plastic frame radiator
Jaguar has signed an agreement with chemical firm BASF, which the automaker will use recycled plastic in their cars.
The first to imagine such innovation has experienced I-Pace.
In the framework of the research project ChemCycling Jaguar Land Rover will participate in the program of recycling of plastic waste intended for incineration, in high quality material.
The waste will be turned into pyrolysis oil by thermochemical processing, and then these raw materials will replace resources in the production of BASF. Eventually the chemists will receive high-quality substance that is no worse than classic, plastic, in addition, this material can harden, which will make it more sturdy.
At the moment the tests are conducted with the participation of Jaguar I-Pace, the frame of the radiator which will be held from the innovative substance.
The producers are going to prove that the thus created parts can be used in the Assembly of vehicles, as they are safe and environmental.