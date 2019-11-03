“I just want to become a mother”: she Kvitkova answered the question about children
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova was one of the strong ones, the buyout didn’t just stay together after the project and develops its relationship, day in and day proving the seriousness of the intentions and the desire to go through life hand in hand. The lovers recently celebrated the anniversary – Dasha admitted that very happy next to her man and thankful for meeting with him. Fans are closely watching a favorite pair frequently asked Dasha and Nikita questions that they gladly answered.
Typically, the interactive stories Instagram like it beloved now ex-bachelor. Dasha not only answers questions about his relationship with Nikita, and shares personal experiences and gives advice to inquisitive fans how to cope with a particular life situation.
So, the winner of the Bachelor 9 spoke again about the children. The question she is asked quite often and so far, the answer is straightforward – the couple dreams of a child, but not now. Floor crumbs is not important for lovers.
“I just want to become a mother. And no matter who is. We’ll still be the happiest,” he assured her.
As fans wondered whether the couple cooks at home, because their stories can often see footage of the various institutions of Kiev, and somehow Dasha even made a rating of the favorite places.
The girl approached the issue with humor. She has published Breakfast on the plates and signed the photo: “No, of course, go hungry.”
Dasha recently acquired my first ever car. She stated that she did it for their own money. Naturally, the girl filled up a lot of questions about the first impressions behind the wheel.
“— How am I driving? Great, comfortable, really like it.
— Am I scared on the road? No.
— Where handed over to the law? In ordinary driving school”, — exhaustively answered Dasha.