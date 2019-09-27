“I just want to eat!”: the dog is too busy licking the cat (video)
The network got a funny video shot by a resident of the U.S. state of Wisconsin Jamie Mitchell. It a dog named Reggie sitting on the couch, gently licking the cat, hugging his paw. Scene literally breathes brotherly love, when suddenly the dog, furtively looking around, suddenly wide open mouth and “suck” the head of a cat that hides in her mouth entirely. “Reggie, don’t eat it!” — I heard a shout hostess behind the scenes. Reggie immediately releases the cat and licked.
“This video is too funny to not to share it… make Sure you include the sound” — signed Jamie video.
The video got millions of views on the social network Facebook.
“He must have been very hungry!”, “That’s really an unexpected ending,” “And so cute all began,” wrote in the comments.
