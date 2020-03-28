‘I knew that leaving the life’: a touching story of 90-year-old American, who won the coronavirus
One of the first major outbreaks of mers in the U.S. was in a nursing home near Seattle. At least 39 people were killed in the day-care Centre for the elderly in Kirkland. But not 90-year-old Geneva wood — despite predictions and statistics, she managed to survive, tells CBS News.
Geneva wood has lived a long and full life. 90-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother survived the war and the recession, but nearly died from the coronavirus.
“I didn’t want to eat, — she shares his feelings during his illness. — I didn’t eat from Monday to Friday!”
According to her daughter Kami Nadi, the diagnosis of her mother was considered “a death sentence”, given her age. Doctors agree with the opinion of the family: everyone was preparing for the worst and was sure that the woman will not survive a terrible disease.
“The next day we were at her place, saying goodbye, says Negi. — I said to my mother: “You waged a difficult battle.”
“I knew that I was leaving life,’ said wood, when asked what she talked about with the family. But I left with the world and wanted them to know how much I love them and how good I was with them around.”
But wood survived. According to the woman, a prayer and a bowl of soup from her children helped her recover.
“Well, potato soup. All my life when I was sick, all I wanted was potato soup,” she said.
Now the woman returned home in the place she calls “heaven on earth”.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to reach out and touch my children, to hug them or give them a kick!” laughing admits wood.
