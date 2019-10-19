I knew what killed the person: a shocking confession of a member of “X-factor” (photo)
On Saturday, October 19, will host the sixth episode of the auditions of vocal show “X-factor” (STB). Only two of ether separated the participants from the training camp. There will be a traditional distribution groups. Really, who judges what gets the category of participants, is kept secret.
Your hand on the casting of “X-factor” decided to try an ex-convict. Victoria Petrovich has been in prison for 14 years for manslaughter.
– I defended myself, but still killed a man, I knew it, she recalls.
Victoria Petrovich
In the colony of Victoria began writing songs. “X-factor” girl came from Belarus, and hopes to be able to start living again.
Wants to change their lives thanks to the “X-factor” and Christina Matamba. The girl works as a backup singer Irina Bilyk, speaks about working with star is a very warm, but wants to start a solo career.
– I would like at least a little bit to feel like home on stage, in the spotlight, admits Christina.
Try your hand at the show decided ex-moderator of the project “Phenomenon” on STB TV-channel Georgy Koldun.
– We hope that thanks to “X-factor” I will have the opportunity to make me, as a singer, learned as many people as possible, ‘said George. — Don’t want to be remembered solely as the host of the TV show.
Georgy Koldun
– I’m interested to sit in the judgment seat in the project, — admitted “FACTS” producer Igor Kondratyuk. — Neskolko years I have watched this show from the side, trying not to lose touch with “the X factor”. I think this talent show there is still a long story.
