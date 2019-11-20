“I know mom, stretched out hands”: Zavorotnyuk were allowed to play year-old daughter
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is brain cancer, feels well enough to play with her little daughter Mila.
This family friend is a sick star said in an interview kp.ru.
“The doctors allowed the actress to see her. Peter began to bring the Honey to her in a rehabilitation center to see, played. Mila — her in October turned one year old — found out mom held out her hands” — he described the meeting Anastasia girl friend.
He also noted that the relatives do not indulge Zavorotnyuk frequent visits. If in the hospital they did not depart from the actress, but now, when she’s in rehab, and engaged in business.
“Peter is now loaded with work, can not often to visit his wife, which, of course, greatly missed by all family”, — said the other.
We will remind, according to friends, Chernyshev was forced to return to the ice to make the treatment of his wife.
