I love so much: Viktor Pavlik sang about passion in new clip (video)

The popular singer Victor Pavlik, recently told the “FACTS” the truth about the relationship with young lover the Property Repacholi, for the first time has released a new clip. A song in the Ukrainian language “Konvalija” he dedicated to his beloved. Says, I have not experienced such feelings and drive from work.
“Every day I receive dozens of emails from authors of different songs. And as practice shows — there is nothing worthwhile. For this reason, lately, I’m not serious about such proposals. “Konvalija” came to me randomly, it is written for young and modern by the author. When I heard it for the first time, immediately understood — the song of youth and I will not do. After that, I listened to it again and again. She did not give me rest. I took a chance. This is a story about passion, about sincerity, about the affection of two native souls”, — told the “FACTS” Viktor Pavlik.
The video was shot in Portugal on the shore of the ocean. For the sake of beautiful pictures, the singer donated all earned. Look what came out of it.
