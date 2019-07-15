“I love to eat. Even too much”: the Hollywood star said the “FACTS” about his bad habits (photo)
A star of the first days of the 10-th Odessa international film festival was an American actress, filmmaker and musician rose McGowan. Ukrainian audience she is known for her work in the TV series “Charmed”, which in the Russian hire is called “All women — witches”.
Rose, in September will mark 46 years, was one of the first Actresses to talk openly about the rape renowned producer Weinstein. After the scandal, the actress has appeared in the black list of those not invited for roles in Hollywood. Despite the difficulties of his personal life — rose was married several times (one of her spouses was Marilyn Manson ) and problems with work, McGowan herself shooting a film. In Odessa she brought to her short film “don”, which premiered immediately after the presentation of the new series “Marcus” (channel “Ukraine”). The audience greeted the film American applause and covered rose’s questions. The only taboo that was immediately announced by the organizers, no questions about Weinstein.
— I am happy that I am now in Ukraine, admitted rose McGowan, answering the questions of “FACTS”. — This is my first visit to your country and hopefully not the last.
— Rose, you look lovely!
Really? Thank you.
— What’s your secret?
— Actually there is no secret. I don’t adhere to a diet — love to eat in fast food restaurants. Even too much love. As for the skin, I have eight years use their own line of cosmetics. I think if I could go with her to the U.S. market could have great success.
You — a famous actress for a long time did not receive roles…
Is all because of the blacklist, which I joined three years ago. I had to think about how to make a living.
— What kept you all this time?
— I’m a creative person, and so I still have a lot of Hobbies. Make movies, write music, and finished the great American novel. If not for that, I don’t know what would have happened to me.
— What do you need for creativity?
— Silence. Don’t like to be inspired, listening to contemporary music or watching a new movie. When I wrote the music, the set, the ninth Symphony by Mozart. I am inspired by it. You know, when I finished the book “the Brave”, I have come to some sort of relief. To write it, I had to call from the past all his ghosts, to remember wrongs. It’s really hard. But I did it.
— You consider yourself a strong woman?
Yes. To be an activist of any movement is a fairly bold move for any person. I speak the truth, and this is my strength. I think I scare a lot of people and people are simply afraid of me. But I guess it is not worth doing. Well, except that if you’re a monster. I think in the next few years I did not appear sentences about the movie, but that doesn’t mean I will change my behavior.
— Especially now, when you become a Director.
— The film “don”, in fact, is a metaphor of my Hollywood career. The time has come and I know what I want to talk with the audience about the pain and beauty, control over each other. Now working on the script of the film “the Sleepwalker” — about a woman who was fully under the control of her husband. It is a heavy story, but it needs to be heard.
— That at the time influenced your desire to become an actress?
— It was an accident. Didn’t push, except that we had to pay the rent. Because acting work is fees. Besides, I had been inspired by the opportunity to hide behind other characters.
Is this your first time in Ukraine. What are your impressions?
— Upon arrival, I immediately went to the opening of the festival and suddenly realized that I could get in Odessa. What would this picture? Probably about everyday problems, beauty and pain. The problems are the same everywhere. People in Hollywood know practically nothing about Ukraine, their concern is completely different. However, the TV series “Chernobyl” has forced to speak about your country. I watched it, it’s a great job. Remember crying when they showed the murder of dogs.
— Have you thought about how to play in Europe?
— Happy to be filmed there, but you need to get a visa is too difficult. Besides, I do not know foreign languages, this is a big problem.
— Remember, your most challenging day of shooting?
— It was in the movie “planet of fear”. Was only the third day. There was an episode when my leg was desyatiballnoy plaster and I had him jump over the wall and land on a flaming bridge. But I did it!
— In Ukraine the popular TV series “Charmed” was translated as “All women — witches”.
— Seriously?! It’s funny and terrifying. I played the good witch. I actually have to “Enchanted” very warm attitude. I remember the first day of shooting. I was scared because I came on as a substitute another actress. By the time the series was filmed four years. And I had to join the cohesive family. Many have said, don’t worry, once you step into the role, the series will fail and it will close. But I actually doubled the rating.
— What movies have impressed you?
— Honestly, the last two years I have not watched a movie is too much for me traumatic. More was so, that fight with the world that surrounds me. And continue still.
— How to survive in Hollywood, not getting roles?
— It’s hard to be in the black list. The first time it came, I to earn money, was forced to star in the series “Charmed”. The second time it got really scary. However, I still believe that the same will not be homeless.
— What helps you in critical moments?
— When I was ten years old, I created my own planet, called “planet 9”. There were escaping my mind as it was scary or hard, when I felt injustice. And then at some point realized that my life’s just not normal, not like at all. Over time, began to rely on themselves and their own strength. I have nothing to fear.
— What makes you happy?
— Oh, do not need much — freedom, truth and ice cream.
