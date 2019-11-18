“I love trolling”: Shepelev responded to the attack Kudryavtseva (video)
Known TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev, which was first shown a joint photo with his beloved Catherine Tulupova, responded to the attack colleagues Lera Kudryavtseva. He recorded a video message on Instagram, which genuinely surprised the violent reaction of the presenter.
Dmitry says that he loves to make fun of, especially over the most ridiculous posts and comments about it. The surname Kudryavtseva he does not name.
We will remind, in mass media there was information that Dmitry Shepelev is going to marry. Broadcaster this information is not commented. However, he revealed the first photo of the new girlfriend and told them Kate was introduced to the children. Son of the late Shepelev and Zhanna Friske Plato and Tulupova daughter from a previous relationship Lada were in the same kindergarten.
One of podeschi of comments suggested that Shepelev — gay. He replied with a sneer: “No, well, it’s clear that it’s a cover, I Leer suggested, but she could not.”
The comment you responded Lera Kudryavtseva, taking it at their own expense. is a sham. That way, the singer covers his homosexuality. Valerie threatened, he could tell something unpleasant about Dmitry, it restrains only Plato.
Response Lera response Shepeleva is not followed.
