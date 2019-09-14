“I love you”: a famous actor has published personal correspondence with a sick car crash
Russian actor Stanislav Sadalsky has published in social networks his personal correspondence with Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, about the disease which was reported earlier.
In correspondence seen three messages.
“Dear Stas! I sincerely thank you for such an incredible, heartfelt support! Such caring people, like you, alas, little. Thanks again! Truly and sincerely your Zavorotnyuk”, — says the star of “My fair nanny”.
“Nastya, I love you” — meets her Sadalsky.
Then shows another message, which the actress did not answer. “Do you need help? There are first class doctors”, — wrote the actor friend, putting a smiley face with adoring eyes.
Journalists, he said that can not be resolved to call her friend. “I always want to believe the best, so the words of Andrey Razin (the announced that the actress is in a coma. — Ed.) I wouldn’t take the truth”, explained the actor kp.ru.
“Once he had obos**I, when he said that Alibasov poisoned Rat! After that he has no faith. And Nastya I wrote today — “You need help? There are excellent doctors“. Message delivered but not read” — said Sadalsky.
When did the earlier correspondence, the actor could not answer or did not want. “Do not remember”, — he stressed.
Recall that, according to media reports, the car crash was put in a medically induced coma.
