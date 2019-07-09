I love your figure: Lesya Nikityuk showed appetizing forms in a swimsuit (photo)
Famous TV presenter Les nikitiuk, excite network sexy photo in a tiny bikini before the wedding, Regina Todorenko, pleased fans with new naughty photos from Italy. The star published in Instagram a new picture in a bathing suit. Now with fashionable snake print. She stands on the terrace with views of the city, slightly leaning to the camera and smiles happily.
Nikityuk told that it was her 47-piece swimsuit, which in the wardrobe of more than 50.
“I love them! And about your figures — I too love it. Someone will say that my stomach was not pumped. I do not care”, — said Lesia.
The presenter said that after participating in the show “dancing with the stars” she has such a busy schedule that does not have time for sports. However, she manages not to limit themselves in food and not to torture diets to stay slim.
“Eat everything, cut the bread, fat and sweets. Drink a lot, and not always only water. Love yourself such what you are”, said nikitiuk.
Recall, Lesya Nikityuk for a few days, went to Italy for the wedding of his friends and colleagues in the show “heads and Tails” Regina Todorenko, who married the Russian musician Vlad Topalov in Sorrento. Forest were lucky to catch the bride’s bouquet.
